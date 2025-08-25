The match review for AFLW round two is in

Bonnie Toogood marks the ball during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON captain Bonnie Toogood has been banned for two matches for a dumping tackle on West Coast's Zoe Wakfer.

Toogood tackled Wakfer in the final term of Sunday's clash, pinning both of the Eagle's arms to bring her to the ground. Wakfer was left clutching her head after it appeared to hit the ground.

The umpire pinged Wakfer for holding the ball and awarded Toogood the free kick.

The match review officer classified the offence as rough and careless conduct that was high impact and high contact.

The two-match suspension will mean Toogood will miss round three's Dreamtime match in Darwin as well as round four's game against Geelong.

Port Adelaide's Sachi Syme was also fined $400 - $250 with an early plea - for striking North Melbourne's Alice O'Loughlin.