Chris Fagan and Chris Scott during Geelong's preliminary final win over Brisbane in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Will this premiership be the crowning jewel in Chris Scott or Chris Fagan's legacy piece?

- The Lion who put his name in lights after a breakout preliminary final performance

- Is Lachie Neale a "risk worth taking" for the Lions?

- The other instances of calculated risks clubs have taken on Grand Final day

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts