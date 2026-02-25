Mattaes Phillipou, Sam Walsh and Zak Butters. Pictures: AFL Photos

SINCE Fantasy opened, many coaches like Calvin have been tinkering with their AFL Fantasy teams.

The AAMI Community Series has kicked off and that means that things are getting serious as we learn more and more about players and their roles heading into the 2026 season.

Today, we look at Calvin's team as he talks us through his thoughts heading into round one.

Rock solid defence

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) has been an extremely popular player this pre-season but to have him sitting next to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) is next level. Both are elite scores and will be top three defenders by the end of the season... so why not start with them?

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's 2026 team photo day at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Wanganeen-Milera does have the early bye... but once you have him, you have him for the season. From there, you can sit back, relax and watch others scramble all season long to acquire his services.

A recent finger injury to Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) also needs to be monitored. Although Colby should be right to play round one when the Kangaroos take on the Port Adelaide, he still needs to be monitored throughout the rest of the pre-season.

Colby McKercher poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Premium engine room

If you know me... I like to spend up and hit hard in the midfield.

I'm tipping Zach Merrett (MID, $1,078,000) to have a big bounce-back season and he will be supported by the value of Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000).

Walsh is having an uninterrupted pre-season for the first time in years and should put plenty of points on top of the 93 he is priced at.

Darcy Parish (MID, $759,000) was fantastic in his most recent match simulation and is popular this pre-season for a reason. Parish averaged 107 in 2023, he looks fit and ready to fire, just like the Parish of old.

The risky ruck

Oh OK... here we go!

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,101,000) was one of my first players picked but I guess the biggest talking point here is going to be... Lachlan McAndrew (RUCK, $286,000).

If McAndrew holds the role as Adelaide's No.1 ruck, then his ownership will skyrocket over the coming weeks. It has already gone from two per cent to 29 per cent (and counting) in a matter of days.

Lachlan McAndrew poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The thing is, McAndrew at this price, will still score well. He was great in his recent match sim and a move like this frees up so much money, you can play another premium in another position.

Could it backfire? 100 per cent it can! But this game isn't for the faint hearted. High risk... high reward!

No rookies moving forward

Some players simply pick themselves and the likes of Harry Sheezel (MID/FWD, $1,145,000), Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) and Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) are set in stone. They could be the top three forwards in 2026.

Sam Flanders handballs during St Kilda's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The first thing you will notice about the forward line is the fact there are no rookies on field. Why? Well, across all positions, I feel this is the area with the biggest weakness for rookies. Most coaches have Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) sitting at F6, whereas I'm not so sure.

I've made the shuffle to ensure that Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000) sits in this position which will hopefully give me the leg up on my opposition when Fantasy kicks off in round one.

Pre-season hype

It's very easy to be 'royactionary' in the pre-season and based off their recent match sims, Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000) and Connor MacDonald (FWD, $714,000) have both made their way into Team Calvinator... for now.

Both players are set to have breakout seasons and with more promised midfield minutes', they need to be on the radar as round one approaches and are names to watch over the AAMI Community Series.

