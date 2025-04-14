The AFL has confirmed its list of players that qualify for free agency in 2025

THERE is a surprise in the AFL's free agency bandings, with Essendon big man Sam Draper qualifying as an unrestricted free agent.

Draper was expected to be in the restricted bandings, but is not one of the only five restricted free agents in the official free agency list sent to clubs on Monday by the AFL. There is a total of 102 players who qualify as free agents.

Discussions are underway for an extension at Essendon between Draper and the club, with the ruck settled in Melbourne, but Adelaide has long been keen on the South Australian.

His status as an unrestricted free agent means the Bombers would not be able to match any bid for him if he was to leave the club, although that is considered more unlikely. The 26-year-old had been looking to play a longer period of games alongside fellow Essendon ruck Nick Bryan before getting to his contract call, but Bryan's season-ending knee injury against the Demons on the weekend has added an extra layer of intrigue into the Draper decision.

The official free agency bandings were otherwise as expected, with the list of restricted free agents dwindling in recent weeks as the likes of Kangaroo Luke Davies-Uniacke and Port's Kane Farrell penned new long-term deals.

Carlton's in-demand big man Tom De Koning, who has been seriously considering St Kilda's mammoth offer, is one of the remaining restricted free agents, as is West Coast skipper Oscar Allen, Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich, Hawthorn's James Worpel and Western Bulldog Ed Richards.

AFL.com.au revealed this month Richards is in talks for a five or six-year extension at the Dogs and is keen to stay.

Eligibility for restricted free agency means the players are in their eighth or ninth seasons at their respective clubs and are in the top 25 per cent of earners there.

Dogs champion Marcus Bontempelli and premiership player Tom Liberatore, Collingwood's Brayden Maynard and Adelaide's Wayne Milera are among the group of high profile unrestricted free agents, with the Kangaroos circling Maynard.

Kangaroos defender Aidan Corr is locked in at North until the end of 2026 and Melbourne midfielder Jack Billings qualifies as a free agent after activating his free agency in 2021 despite not moving clubs under free agency in 2023.

Players qualify as unrestricted free agents if they have been at a club for 10 or more seasons, if they have previously been delisted at any point of their career or if they have previously changed clubs as a free agent.

Restricted or unrestricted banding has no impact on compensation.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Brandon Starcevich (Brisbane)

Tom De Koning (Carlton)

James Worpel (Hawthorn)

Oscar Allen (West Coast)

Ed Richards (Western Bulldogs)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

*Qualifies as previously delisted

^Qualifies as previously moving clubs as a free agent

Chris Burgess*

Matt Crouch

Lachie McAndrew*

Wayne Milera

Lachie Murphy

Reilly O'Brien

Harry Schoenberg*

Brodie Smith

Taylor Walker

Darcy Craven*

Sam Day*

Darcy Gardiner

Darragh Joyce*

Ryan Lester

Dayne Zorko

Matt Carroll*

Sam Docherty

Francis Evans*

Orazio Fantasia*

Nick Haynes^

George Hewett^

Jack Silvagni

Mason Cox

Jamie Elliott

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Jeremy Howe

Ash Johnson*

Oleg Markov*

Brayden Maynard

Brody Mihocek

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

Sam Draper

Todd Goldstein^

Jayden Laverde

Jaxon Prior*

Nat Fyfe

Oscar McDonald*

Quinton Narkle*

Jeremy Sharp*

Michael Walters

Jed Bews

Mark Blicavs

Mitch Duncan

Cam Guthrie

Jake Kolodjashnij

Rhys Stanley

Brayden Fiorini

Nick Holman

Sean Lemmens

Alex Sexton

David Swallow

Josh Fahey*

Lachlan Keeffe*

Callan Ward

Jacob Wehr*

Luke Breust

Jack Gunston

Seamus Mitchell*

Jack Billings

Tom Campbell^

Jai Culley*

Marty Hore*

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Charlie Spargo

Brynn Teakle*

Toby Pink*

Rory Atkins^

Travis Boak

Dylan Williams*

Mate Colina*

Tom Lynch^

Dion Prestia

Kamdyn McIntosh

Zaine Cordy^

Liam Stocker*

Jimmy Webster

Robbie Fox

Joel Hamling^

Aaron Francis*

Jake Lloyd

Ben Paton*

Dane Rampe

Sandy Brock*

Tom Cole

Jamie Cripps

Jayden Hunt^

Jack Petruccelle

Dom Sheed

Oskar Baker*

Marcus Bontempelli

Taylor Duryea*

Jason Johannisen

Liam Jones

Tom Liberatore

Caleb Poulter*