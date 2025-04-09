Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Leek Aleer, Max Ramsden, Oli Wiltshire. Pictures: AFL Photos

RIVALS CIRCLE LEAPING LEEK

CLUBS remain keen on athletic Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer, as he continues to bide his time in the VFL despite a number of high-flying performances at reserves level across recent weeks.

Aleer was the subject of significant rival interest during last October's trade period, though couldn't be prised out from the Giants given he had one year remaining on a deal that expires at the end of this season.

The Giants have flagged opening talks on a potential contract extension for Aleer in the coming weeks, though the 194cm key defender is likely to explore his options as he strives to break into coach Adam Kingsley's senior plans.

St Kilda was strongly linked to Aleer last season, while Brisbane is another club who liked the 23-year-old through his draft year. He could also garner attention from South Australia, having been recruited from SANFL side Central District.

Aleer, who was a No.15 pick in his draft year, has played only 12 AFL games in his four seasons with the Giants and remains stuck behind Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley, Harry Himmelberg and Connor Idun in the club's defensive pecking order.

However, successive Mark of the Year contenders taken in the VFL across the last fortnight has held the attention of rival clubs, with another leaping grab last Sunday capping a performance that also included 19 disposals, seven marks and nine intercepts against Sandringham. – Riley Beveridge

UNSEEN CAT CATCHES INTEREST

UNTRIED Geelong forward Oli Wiltshire is attracting the interest of rival clubs after an eye-catching start to the VFL season.

The 22-year-old was limited to just seven VFL appearances last year due to injury, after being plucked straight out of the Barwon Football League in 2023 after starring for Barwon Heads.

Wiltshire has produced two dazzling displays to start the year, kicking 3.4 against Sandringham from 17 disposals in round one before finishing with 22 disposals and two goals against Casey last weekend.

Geelong is stacked with quality small and medium-sized forwards, meaning Wiltshire is stuck behind Gryan Miers, Brad Close, Tyson Stengle, Ollie Henry and Shaun Mannagh, who returned from injury last weekend.

This time last year, Port Adelaide expressed interest in another mature-age recruit from country footy who hadn’t played an AFL game yet, before landing that target – Joe Richards – during the trade period.

Now Wiltshire is a player on the radar of more than a handful of clubs who are looking for more options inside 50.

New Collingwood national recruiting manager Shane O'Bree was at Geelong when the Cats recruited Wiltshire from down the road, while experienced Fremantle recruiter Liam Woodland was also involved in the scouting during his time at Kardinia Park. Carlton, North Melbourne and Melbourne could be in the market for a medium-sized forward by October. – Josh Gabelich

HAWKS RUCK ON RADAR



HAWTHORN ruck Max Ramsden is being circled as a trade target from clubs as rivals scour the market for ruck options.

Ramsden is contracted until the end of 2026, having added a one-year extension to his deal last September.

Max Ramsden celebrates a goal with Dylan Moore during the match simulation between Hawthorn and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

But that isn't stopping rivals from keeping close tabs on Ramsden and viewing him as a potential trade option given the Hawks' ruck depth, which has seen former Docker Lloyd Meek elevate his game and Ned Reeves also unable to break into Hawthorn's line-up this year.

Ramsden was the Hawks' No.6 pick at the 2022 mid-season rookie draft, with the former Sandringham Dragon turning 22 later this month.

At his age bracket and athleticism, he shapes as an obvious trade-in ruck candidate for rivals, with the likes of Meek, Luke Jackson, Jarrod Witts and Toby Nankervis among the current leading ruckmen who have switched clubs in their early 20s for opportunity. – Callum Twomey

A FIRST-ROUND RECORD?



THE NUMBER of first-round draft picks this year could surpass 30 for the first time ever as more and more talented players with Academy, Next Generation Academy and father-son ties emerge in the pool.

There were 30 first-round selections in the 2011 draft, when Greater Western Sydney had its concessions, and 27 in 2010 when Gold Coast had its suite of draft picks. The 2023 draft also had 29 picks as the first full-blown Suns Academy haul came through.

This year could set a new record, with up to 15 players looming as possible first-round selections with ties to clubs.

From the northern Academies, Zeke Uwland, Beau Addinsall, Dylan Patterson and Koby Coulson (Gold Coast) have all impressed, while Dan Annable is a lock as an early pick and Isaac Waller has shown his potential as well from Brisbane's Academy.

Beau Addinsall in action during a Marsh AFL National Academy Boys training session at The Hanger on December 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney could also have three prospects in that group with Max King, Lachie Carmichael and Noah Chamberlain.

From an NGA perspective, the form of Calder Cannons pair Hussein El Achkar and Adam Sweid to start the season has put the exciting duo in that frame as Essendon-tied Academy players, while Oakleigh Chargers tall forward Zac McCarthy (Collingwood NGA) has also emerged as a top-30 prospect with a promising start to his campaign.

Father-sons Harry Dean (son of Carlton's Peter) and Louis Kellaway (son of Richmond's Duncan) have also had strong starts to their draft campaigns to put them into first-round contention, with Tom McGuane (Collingwood) another who could be around the top 20.

Tom McGuane completes the AFL agility test during the Coates League Boys Testing Day at Bundha Sports Centre on March 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Throw in the possibility of first-round or end-of-first-round free agency compensation picks for players leaving clubs and a new benchmark could be set for the amount of picks on night one of the draft.

The bidding system has been redesigned this year to make it harder for clubs to match multiple early bids on players but for the Gold Coast, who already have three first-round picks, they will be able to secure an Academy windfall. – Callum Twomey

TIGER PAIR EARN MID-SEASON INTEREST

RICHMOND VFL prospect Tom McCarthy has emerged as an early contender to be among the top picks in next month's Mid-Season AFL Rookie Draft, with the club's reserves program again shaping as a potential starting point for AFL recruits.

A number of recruiters were in attendance to scout McCarthy and his Richmond VFL teammate Massimo Raso at Punt Road last Saturday, with the pair shaping as potential mid-year pick-ups for the limited number of clubs with list spots.

McCarthy, a 187cm running defender, has averaged 24.3 disposals and 4.7 marks through an impressive start to the year to gain early traction as a mid-season No.1 pick chance.

Raso, a lively 171cm small forward who was overlooked by clubs at the Western Jets last year, has also emerged on the AFL radar and kicked three goals in a win over Brisbane's VFL side last Saturday.

McCarthy, who turns 25 in July, was a late football bloomer and has only spent the last 12 months on Richmond's VFL list after stints with Old Mentonians in the VAFA and Highett in the SFNL.

Tom McCarthy kicks the ball during the VFL R2 match between Richmond and Sandringham at RSEA Park on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Close friends with Sam Davidson, who was drafted out of Richmond's VFL program last year, McCarthy has progressed rapidly since arriving at the Tigers and has caught the attention of recruiters with his running power and ball-winning abilities.

Richmond's VFL side has a terrific track record of producing future AFL recruits, with McCarthy and Raso looking to follow in the footsteps of Davidson, Sam Durham, Massimo D'Ambrosio, James Trezise, Mykelti Lefau and Tylar Young as the program's recent senior pick-ups.

Clubs are anticipating a limited number of mid-season picks to be used on May 28, given the strong nature of last season's draft where 71 players were picked nationally, a further 22 earned rookie contracts, and 14 were added via SSP spots.

However, a number of players have garnered early attention including McCarthy, Raso, Dandenong Stingrays defender Charlie Orchard and Sydney Swans Academy key forward Tom Ryan. – Riley Beveridge

SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES ON NGA RADAR



THE AFL will consider adding players with South American backgrounds to be eligible for Next Generation Academy access as part of broadening its reach to have different cultures in the game.

It comes as AFL.com.au this week revealed the extensive feedback given by clubs to the League about the future of the NGAs as the AFL mulls the next steps for the program, which was introduced in 2016 to build the representation of Indigenous and multicultural players in the game.

Opening up more areas in the Pacific Islands for qualification under NGA rules is also on the agenda, as reported last month.

Hawthorn asked the question of the AFL last year if it could get Next Generation Academy access to Christian Moraes, whose father is from Brazil, but was knocked back as it didn't meet the criteria. Moraes was drafted by Port Adelaide in the second round.

Christian Moraes in action during the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

If South American countries were added for eligibility, in that scenario Moraes would have qualified for the Hawks.

Within vast feedback on the redrawing of club zones, clubs have encouraged the AFL to think about the overall NGA model and how it can best strike a balance between a) improving the numbers of Indigenous and multicultural talents b) grow football in non-traditional markets c) give clubs talent incentives to invest and have draft outcomes and d) retain the integrity of the draft and not over compromise the national pool.

With the review expected to take months to complete, no changes would affect the eligibility of the 2025 draftees. – Callum Twomey

EX-PIE ON BOMBERS' RADAR

FORMER Collingwood listed forward Liam McMahon is on Essendon’s radar ahead of the Mid-Season AFL Rookie Draft.

The Bombers will have a list spot if they choose to use one at the end of May, after Tom Edwards ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at training last week.

Clubs are in the early stages of collating lists of potential targets ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but only a handful of clubs currently have spots available.

McMahon trained with Carlton for the entire pre-season supplemental selection period but missed out a spot at Princes Park, with the Blues signing Matt Carroll, Francis Evans and Will White instead.

Liam McMahon poses during the 2025 VFL/W Season Launch on March 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old booted 45 goals from 16 appearances in 2024 to finish runner-up in the ‘Frosty’ Miller Medal in a season where he won Carlton’s reserves best and fairest and was named at centre half-forward in the VFL team of the year.

McMahon has been included in the VFL squad and is expected to be picked to face the SANFL in the Barossa Valley on Saturday after kicking four goals in round one.

The 198cm spearhead spent two years at Collingwood in 2021 and 2022 but didn’t play a game before being delisted. Since then, McMahon has developed into one of the best key forwards in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

UWLAND'S BROTHERLY ADVICE

POTENTIAL No.1 draft pick Zeke Uwland is battling a back injury, but the Gold Coast Academy product could not have a better person in his corner to navigate the issue than older brother, Bodhi.

'Zeke the Freak' is still trying to overcome the problem he picked up early in the year, with the hope he'll get on the field during the Marsh AFL National Championships.

Bodhi suffered stress fractures in his draft year and spent the first 12 months on Gold Coast's list in a back brace. He wore the brace 23 hours a day, unable to run or kick a footy.

"He's going to have to deal with adversity in football, in life in general. It’s almost good to get setbacks early because you learn from them and know how to deal with them when you do eventually get in the system," Bodhi said.

Zeke Uwland during the 2024 Futures U17 Boys match on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He saw what I went through and learnt from that. He’s a smart person. He’s very switched on and loves his footy.

"He takes a lot of little things from people, not necessarily just from me. He’s been around the club enough to pick up things other people do."

Zeke was selected in last year's under-18 All-Australian team and showed off his exquisite left-foot kicking in five VFL games for the Suns.

"His head's screwed on," Bodhi said.

"He’s doing well. He saw what I went through, and we learnt a few things about ways you can impact the under-18 playing group at the moment, so he’s developing his leadership while he can off the field and making the most of it." – Michael Whiting