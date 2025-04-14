Harry Sheezel insists the club's journey "isn't linear" and the Kangaroos will bounce back from two deflating defeats

Harry Sheezel reacts during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG star Harry Sheezel insists North Melbourne is making progress this season despite the Kangaroos suffering two consecutive heavy losses.

After recording arguably their most important win of recent years when they thumped Melbourne in round two, the Roos' defeats to Sydney and Gold Coast over the last two weeks have cast doubt over their capacity to rise back up the ladder.

When it beat the Demons, North appeared to have made a giant leap following five consecutive seasons of bottom-two ladder finishes.

With a stack of early draft picks, including Sheezel, on their list, the Kangaroos were thought to be past performances such as the 65-point demolition by the Swans and conceding 11 of the last 13 goals to the Suns.

"We always say internally, it's never linear," Sheezel said on Monday.

"We can't just expect one game to turn everything around.

"It's not going to be after one win that you're up and away, and then you're just winning games of football consistently.

"We'll keep working, and hopefully just put together some consistent performances, which we haven't been able to do recently.

"We made some massive strides over the off-season, especially in different facets of our game that I think as the year goes on will come out, and I think we've shown it already.

"We definitely have more belief in our game plan now, and we just haven't been able to execute the fundamentals over a course of a game bar that Melbourne game."

North will be desperate to put in an improved performance in its biggest game of the season, the Good Friday blockbuster against Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

The Kangaroos have suffered some humbling defeats in their Easter showpiece over the years, but should enter this match with confidence they can knock off the Blues, who only notched their first win of the season last Saturday.

"We don't play in too many big games, and it is our home game that the club have done an amazing job of building," Sheezel said.

"It is big for us and hopefully we can respond well, play well, because we want to be in more games like this."

North did receive a boost on the eve of playing the Suns, confirming the signature of star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke.

"I never had any doubt, I think he was just weighing up his options, but I think he just couldn't leave the club," Sheezel said of Davies-Uniacke, who attracted big interest from St Kilda.

"He just loves it too much and has a lot of belief in us, playing group and the coaching staff.

"Our culture is just great.

"We know the journey we're on hasn't been easy, which can be hard on the weekend, but I think we do such a great job of staying united."