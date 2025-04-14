Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE addition of 60-plus new dual-position players will make for some interesting decisions moving forward for AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.

Added flexibility is the win for all of the updates, but some players will be knocking on the door of being top of the line. The Traders like the look of Nic Martin, Christian Petracca and Chad Warner as forwards while Rory Laird, Josh Daicos and Harley Reid have added relevance.

As some popular players, including cash cows Levi Ashcroft and Finn O'Sullivan, gain DPP, Fantasy Classic trading decisions may change.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie look at the structure of their teams and throw up the idea of three on-field rookies in the backline. They also bring up whether rucks can be traded due to the highly owned Tom De Koning and Tristan Xerri performing below their best.

Plenty of your questions are answered as The Traders help you get set for round six, the Easter round of Fantasy.

Episode guide

0:30 – "Roy's gonna win a hat, hell yeah!"

4:00 – Max Gawn gets Calvin's plus-three.

9:30 – Five votes for the Cash Cow of the Year went to Levi Ashcroft.

11:10 – Izak Rankine and Tom Stewart caused drama on Thursday.

16:15 – Tag watch.

20:00 – Dual-position players.

28:30 – Be across the different game times for the Easter round.

30:45 – Can you play three rookies on field in defence?

34:30 – Nick Daicos or Zach Merrett?

40:00 – The ruck discussion: can we trade Tristan Xerri or Tom De Koning?

45:05 – Most traded and The Traders' trades.

Questions from social media

55:10 – Lachie Ash, Max Holmes or Tom Stewart for value?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub.