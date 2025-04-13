Rory Laird, Christian Petracca and Levi Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The most exciting dual-position change for many coaches is Nic Martin now available as a forward. A handful of players are averaging more than 100 and the Bomber has shown he has the tools to do so again following his 121-point game in round five. Christian Petracca and Chad Warner could also be 100-plus guys if everything goes their way. Adding defender status is also handy for those who were initially named as midfielder-only. Josh Daicos has enjoyed his time off half-back and his new found relevance in Fantasy.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic shortly after lockout lifts, while AFL Fantasy Draft will see adjustments made during the week. Coaches can still select these players but will be unable to place them into their new positions until later in the week. Check back before round six to place your Draft players in a new position.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Add defender

Rory Laird and Josh Daicos could knock on the door of being top 10 defenders with their new DEF/MID status. Their Fantasy Draft coaches will be stoked to be able to flick them into the backline and hopefully cover them with a good midfield option off the bench. Stocks have certainly risen for Harley Reid, Dylan Shiel and Oliver Hollands, who may not have been on field in Draft, but may now be options – especially Reid and Shiel – if they are playing midfield moving forward.

Player Club Initial New Rory Laird Adelaide Crows MID DEF/MID Mark Blicavs Geelong Cats MID DEF/MID Joel Hamling Sydney Swans FWD DEF/FWD Sam Wicks Sydney Swans FWD DEF/FWD Josh Daicos Collingwood MID DEF/MID Reef McInnes Collingwood FWD DEF/FWD Finn O'Sullivan North Melbourne MID DEF/MID Reuben Ginbey West Coast Eagles MID DEF/MID Harley Reid West Coast Eagles MID DEF/MID Jack Silvagni Carlton FWD DEF/FWD Oliver Hollands Carlton MID DEF/MID Jaspa Fletcher Brisbane Lions MID DEF/MID Oskar Baker Western Bulldogs MID DEF/MID Harvey Gallagher Western Bulldogs MID DEF/MID Dylan Shiel Essendon MID DEF/MID Harrison Petty Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Caleb Windsor Melbourne MID DEF/MID Conor Stone GWS GIANTS FWD DEF/FWD Ryan Byrnes St Kilda MID DEF/MID Anthony Caminiti St Kilda FWD DEF/FWD Angus Hastie St Kilda MID DEF/MID Jase Burgoyne Port Adelaide MID DEF/MID Changkuoth Jiath Hawthorn MID DEF/MID

Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Add midfielder

Although the addition of midfield status is largely irrelevant for a player’s added value in Fantasy, it can provide a handy link. Sam Davidson, Daniel Curtin and Corey Warner are handy cash cows who can be flicked between two lines while Izak Rankine, Jack Macrae and Harry Sheezel add flexibility for their owners.

Player Club Initial New Izak Rankine Adelaide Crows FWD MID/FWD Daniel Curtin Adelaide Crows FWD MID/FWD Oliver Florent Sydney Swans DEF DEF/MID Corey Warner Sydney Swans FWD MID/FWD Harry Perryman Collingwood DEF DEF/MID Lachie Weller Gold Coast SUNS DEF DEF/MID Connor Budarick Gold Coast SUNS DEF DEF/MID Colby McKercher North Melbourne DEF DEF/MID Robert Hansen Jr North Melbourne FWD MID/FWD Harry Sheezel North Melbourne DEF DEF/MID Tyrell Dewar West Coast Eagles FWD MID/FWD Joel Freijah Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/MID Sam Davidson Western Bulldogs FWD MID/FWD Harrison Jones Essendon FWD MID/FWD Kade Chandler Melbourne FWD MID/FWD James Trezise Richmond DEF DEF/MID Tyler Sonsie Richmond FWD MID/FWD Jack Macrae St Kilda FWD MID/FWD

Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Add ruck

Only Sam De Koning added ruck status. In the first three rounds the Cats used him as their main man. The inclusion of Rhys Stanley back in the line up over the last fortnight has limited his time in the middle.

Player Club Initial New Sam De Koning Geelong Cats DEF DEF/RUCK

Sam De Koning in action during Geelong's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Add forward

One of the best Fantasy coaches over the past couple of season has been Nic Martin. His versatile role has seen him do enough to become a MID/FWD and he could arguably be the No.1 Fantasy forward by the end of the season. Another exciting change is Christian Petracca adding forward status. The Demon has averaged 100-plus across a season four times, and is currently averaging 89 this season. Chad Warner is getting cheap in Fantasy Classic and will be on the radar as his form, and midfield time, picks up. Levi Ashcroft, Sid Draper, Sam Lalor and Murphy Reid are the key cash cows who can be thrown forward.

Player Club Initial New James Peatling Adelaide Crows MID MID/FWD Sid Draper Adelaide Crows MID MID/FWD Patrick Dangerfield Geelong Cats MID MID/FWD Chad Warner Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Braeden Campbell Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Tom McCartin Sydney Swans DEF DEF/FWD Tom Hanily Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Will Graham Gold Coast SUNS MID MID/FWD Will Phillips North Melbourne MID MID/FWD Lewis Young Carlton DEF DEF/FWD Cooper Lord Carlton MID MID/FWD Brodie Kemp Carlton DEF DEF/FWD Levi Ashcroft Brisbane Lions MID MID/FWD James O'Donnell Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/FWD Sam Draper Essendon RUCK RUCK/FWD Nic Martin Essendon DEF DEF/FWD Archie Perkins Essendon MID MID/FWD Tom Sparrow Melbourne MID MID/FWD Christian Petracca Melbourne MID MID/FWD Harry Sharp Melbourne MID MID/FWD Jack Henderson Melbourne MID MID/FWD Jack Ross Richmond MID MID/FWD Sam Lalor Richmond MID MID/FWD Jacob Blight Richmond DEF DEF/FWD Murphy Reid Fremantle MID MID/FWD Stephen Coniglio GWS GIANTS MID MID/FWD Travis Boak Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Blake Hardwick Hawthorn DEF DEF/FWD

Chad Warner kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.