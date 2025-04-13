THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.
Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
The most exciting dual-position change for many coaches is Nic Martin now available as a forward. A handful of players are averaging more than 100 and the Bomber has shown he has the tools to do so again following his 121-point game in round five. Christian Petracca and Chad Warner could also be 100-plus guys if everything goes their way. Adding defender status is also handy for those who were initially named as midfielder-only. Josh Daicos has enjoyed his time off half-back and his new found relevance in Fantasy.
Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic shortly after lockout lifts, while AFL Fantasy Draft will see adjustments made during the week. Coaches can still select these players but will be unable to place them into their new positions until later in the week. Check back before round six to place your Draft players in a new position.
Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Add defender
Rory Laird and Josh Daicos could knock on the door of being top 10 defenders with their new DEF/MID status. Their Fantasy Draft coaches will be stoked to be able to flick them into the backline and hopefully cover them with a good midfield option off the bench. Stocks have certainly risen for Harley Reid, Dylan Shiel and Oliver Hollands, who may not have been on field in Draft, but may now be options – especially Reid and Shiel – if they are playing midfield moving forward.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Rory Laird
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Mark Blicavs
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Joel Hamling
|
Sydney Swans
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Sam Wicks
|
Sydney Swans
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Josh Daicos
|
Collingwood
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Reef McInnes
|
Collingwood
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Finn O'Sullivan
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Reuben Ginbey
|
West Coast Eagles
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Harley Reid
|
West Coast Eagles
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jack Silvagni
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Oliver Hollands
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
Brisbane Lions
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Oskar Baker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Harvey Gallagher
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Dylan Shiel
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Harrison Petty
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Caleb Windsor
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Conor Stone
|
GWS GIANTS
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Ryan Byrnes
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Anthony Caminiti
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Angus Hastie
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Jase Burgoyne
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Changkuoth Jiath
|
Hawthorn
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
Add midfielder
Although the addition of midfield status is largely irrelevant for a player’s added value in Fantasy, it can provide a handy link. Sam Davidson, Daniel Curtin and Corey Warner are handy cash cows who can be flicked between two lines while Izak Rankine, Jack Macrae and Harry Sheezel add flexibility for their owners.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Izak Rankine
|
Adelaide Crows
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Daniel Curtin
|
Adelaide Crows
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Oliver Florent
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Corey Warner
|
Sydney Swans
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Perryman
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Lachie Weller
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Connor Budarick
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Colby McKercher
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Robert Hansen Jr
|
North Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Sheezel
|
North Melbourne
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tyrell Dewar
|
West Coast Eagles
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Joel Freijah
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Sam Davidson
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Harrison Jones
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Kade Chandler
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
James Trezise
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tyler Sonsie
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Macrae
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
Add ruck
Only Sam De Koning added ruck status. In the first three rounds the Cats used him as their main man. The inclusion of Rhys Stanley back in the line up over the last fortnight has limited his time in the middle.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Sam De Koning
|
Geelong Cats
|
DEF
|
DEF/RUCK
Add forward
One of the best Fantasy coaches over the past couple of season has been Nic Martin. His versatile role has seen him do enough to become a MID/FWD and he could arguably be the No.1 Fantasy forward by the end of the season. Another exciting change is Christian Petracca adding forward status. The Demon has averaged 100-plus across a season four times, and is currently averaging 89 this season. Chad Warner is getting cheap in Fantasy Classic and will be on the radar as his form, and midfield time, picks up. Levi Ashcroft, Sid Draper, Sam Lalor and Murphy Reid are the key cash cows who can be thrown forward.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
James Peatling
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Sid Draper
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Chad Warner
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Braeden Campbell
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom McCartin
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Tom Hanily
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Will Graham
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Will Phillips
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lewis Young
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Cooper Lord
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Brodie Kemp
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Levi Ashcroft
|
Brisbane Lions
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
James O'Donnell
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Sam Draper
|
Essendon
|
RUCK
|
RUCK/FWD
|
Nic Martin
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Archie Perkins
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Christian Petracca
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Sharp
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Henderson
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Ross
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Sam Lalor
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jacob Blight
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Murphy Reid
|
Fremantle
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS GIANTS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Travis Boak
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Blake Hardwick
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.