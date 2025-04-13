Rory Laird, Christian Petracca and Levi Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.

The most exciting dual-position change for many coaches is Nic Martin now available as a forward. A handful of players are averaging more than 100 and the Bomber has shown he has the tools to do so again following his 121-point game in round five. Christian Petracca and Chad Warner could also be 100-plus guys if everything goes their way. Adding defender status is also handy for those who were initially named as midfielder-only. Josh Daicos has enjoyed his time off half-back and his new found relevance in Fantasy.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic shortly after lockout lifts, while AFL Fantasy Draft will see adjustments made during the week. Coaches can still select these players but will be unable to place them into their new positions until later in the week. Check back before round six to place your Draft players in a new position.

Add defender

Rory Laird and Josh Daicos could knock on the door of being top 10 defenders with their new DEF/MID status. Their Fantasy Draft coaches will be stoked to be able to flick them into the backline and hopefully cover them with a good midfield option off the bench. Stocks have certainly risen for Harley Reid, Dylan Shiel and Oliver Hollands, who may not have been on field in Draft, but may now be options – especially Reid and Shiel – if they are playing midfield moving forward.

Player

Club

Initial

New

Rory Laird

Adelaide Crows

MID

DEF/MID

Mark Blicavs

Geelong Cats

MID

DEF/MID

Joel Hamling

Sydney Swans

FWD

DEF/FWD

Sam Wicks

Sydney Swans

FWD

DEF/FWD

Josh Daicos

Collingwood

MID

DEF/MID

Reef McInnes

Collingwood

FWD

DEF/FWD

Finn O'Sullivan

North Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Reuben Ginbey

West Coast Eagles

MID

DEF/MID

Harley Reid

West Coast Eagles

MID

DEF/MID

Jack Silvagni

Carlton

FWD

DEF/FWD

Oliver Hollands

Carlton

MID

DEF/MID

Jaspa Fletcher

Brisbane Lions

MID

DEF/MID

Oskar Baker

Western Bulldogs

MID

DEF/MID

Harvey Gallagher

Western Bulldogs

MID

DEF/MID

Dylan Shiel

Essendon

MID

DEF/MID

Harrison Petty

Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Caleb Windsor

Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Conor Stone

GWS GIANTS

FWD

DEF/FWD

Ryan Byrnes

St Kilda

MID

DEF/MID

Anthony Caminiti

St Kilda

FWD

DEF/FWD

Angus Hastie

St Kilda

MID

DEF/MID

Jase Burgoyne

Port Adelaide

MID

DEF/MID

Changkuoth Jiath

Hawthorn

MID

DEF/MID
Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Add midfielder

Although the addition of midfield status is largely irrelevant for a player’s added value in Fantasy, it can provide a handy link. Sam Davidson, Daniel Curtin and Corey Warner are handy cash cows who can be flicked between two lines while Izak Rankine, Jack Macrae and Harry Sheezel add flexibility for their owners.

Player

Club

Initial

New

Izak Rankine

Adelaide Crows

FWD

MID/FWD

Daniel Curtin

Adelaide Crows

FWD

MID/FWD

Oliver Florent

Sydney Swans

DEF

DEF/MID

Corey Warner

Sydney Swans

FWD

MID/FWD

Harry Perryman

Collingwood

DEF

DEF/MID

Lachie Weller

Gold Coast SUNS

DEF

DEF/MID

Connor Budarick

Gold Coast SUNS

DEF

DEF/MID

Colby McKercher

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/MID

Robert Hansen Jr

North Melbourne

FWD

MID/FWD

Harry Sheezel

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/MID

Tyrell Dewar

West Coast Eagles

FWD

MID/FWD

Joel Freijah

Western Bulldogs

DEF

DEF/MID

Sam Davidson

Western Bulldogs

FWD

MID/FWD

Harrison Jones

Essendon

FWD

MID/FWD

Kade Chandler

Melbourne

FWD

MID/FWD

James Trezise

Richmond

DEF

DEF/MID

Tyler Sonsie

Richmond

FWD

MID/FWD

Jack Macrae

St Kilda

FWD

MID/FWD
Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Add ruck

Only Sam De Koning added ruck status. In the first three rounds the Cats used him as their main man. The inclusion of Rhys Stanley back in the line up over the last fortnight has limited his time in the middle.

Player

Club

Initial

New

Sam De Koning

Geelong Cats

DEF

DEF/RUCK

 

Sam De Koning in action during Geelong's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Add forward

One of the best Fantasy coaches over the past couple of season has been Nic Martin. His versatile role has seen him do enough to become a MID/FWD and he could arguably be the No.1 Fantasy forward by the end of the season. Another exciting change is Christian Petracca adding forward status. The Demon has averaged 100-plus across a season four times, and is currently averaging 89 this season. Chad Warner is getting cheap in Fantasy Classic and will be on the radar as his form, and midfield time, picks up. Levi Ashcroft, Sid Draper, Sam Lalor and Murphy Reid are the key cash cows who can be thrown forward.

Player

Club

Initial

New

James Peatling

Adelaide Crows

MID

MID/FWD

Sid Draper

Adelaide Crows

MID

MID/FWD

Patrick Dangerfield

Geelong Cats

MID

MID/FWD

Chad Warner

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Braeden Campbell

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Tom McCartin

Sydney Swans

DEF

DEF/FWD

Tom Hanily

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Will Graham

Gold Coast SUNS

MID

MID/FWD

Will Phillips

North Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Lewis Young

Carlton

DEF

DEF/FWD

Cooper Lord

Carlton

MID

MID/FWD

Brodie Kemp

Carlton

DEF

DEF/FWD

Levi Ashcroft

Brisbane Lions

MID

MID/FWD

James O'Donnell

Western Bulldogs

DEF

DEF/FWD

Sam Draper

Essendon

RUCK

RUCK/FWD

Nic Martin

Essendon

DEF

DEF/FWD

Archie Perkins

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Christian Petracca

Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Harry Sharp

Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Jack Henderson

Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Jack Ross

Richmond

MID

MID/FWD

Sam Lalor

Richmond

MID

MID/FWD

Jacob Blight

Richmond

DEF

DEF/FWD

Murphy Reid

Fremantle

MID

MID/FWD

Stephen Coniglio

GWS GIANTS

MID

MID/FWD

Travis Boak

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Blake Hardwick

Hawthorn

DEF

DEF/FWD
Chad Warner kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

