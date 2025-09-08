Leek Aleer is set to depart the Giants in the off-season

Leek Aleer marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MAKE it four for the Saints, with Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer requesting a trade to St Kilda on Monday.

Aleer had his exit meeting with the Giants following the club's elimination final loss to Hawthorn and has made official his trade request to St Kilda in the upcoming exchange period.

It is a move almost 18 months in the making after the Saints expressed interest in the leaping defender during the 2024 season and he is set to take up a four-year deal there.

The 24-year-old played a career-high 13 games this season, to go with 12 in his previous three years, since being a first-round pick for the Giants in 2021.

Carlton free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni are on their way to the Saints after making their free agency calls, while AFL.com.au reported on Saturday that West Coast premiership forward Liam Ryan had settled on the Saints as his preferred destination following a medical last week and had nominated them as his trade landing spot.

Leek Aleer clears the ball during the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

They are also among the clubs chasing Gold Coast midfielder Sam Flanders as they eye a big off-season list haul.

While Ryan is contracted for one more season, Aleer is out of contract at the Giants, who presented him with a two-year offer earlier in the year.

The Giants confirmed on Monday that winger Jacob Wehr will also depart the club, and he is expected to join Port Adelaide as a delisted free agent.