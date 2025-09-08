Jacob Wehr is leaving the Giants after 39 games for the club

Jacob Wehr marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney winger Jacob Wehr has officially requested a move away from the Giants and will land at Port Adelaide.

Wehr has played 39 games for the Giants in five seasons, including 14 this year, but he has not played a role in the club's finals campaigns in the past three years.

The 27-year-old is classified as a delisted free agent after he was delisted and re-listed by Giants at the end of last season.

He is therefore free to move to a club of his choice, with no trade required.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has confirmed Wehr will be signed by the Power for next season.

Earlier on Monday, AFL.com.au reported that Giants defender Leek Aleer had officially requested a trade to St Kilda.