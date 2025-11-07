The Eagles and Bulldogs have traded draft picks

West Coast head of list management and recruiting Matt Clarke during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast and the Western Bulldogs have exchanged picks on the final day of the pick swaps window.

The Eagles sent the Bulldogs pick No.53 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick, as first reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The deal gives the Dogs more flexibility in this year's draft, while the Eagles decided to move their selection with only five list spots open.

West Coast holds the top two selections in this year's draft, and is widely expected to pick Willem Duursma with the No.1 pick.

The deal between the Eagles and Bulldogs was the only trade of picks done during the window, which will reopen when the draft begins.

The 2025 Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 19-20.