Join Gemma Bastiani, Kaitlyn Ferber, and Sophie Welsh for the W Download

Scott Gowans during Sydney's 2025 team photo day at Sydney Swans HQ on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Kaitlyn Ferber, and Sophie Welsh turn an eye to the first week of finals, including Carlton’s decisions at the selection table and North Melbourne’s attacking boost, while the Swans part ways with head coach Scott Gowans.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:32 - Sydney and Scott Gowans part ways

3:24 - Curiosities in Carlton’s team selection

7:48 - Roos get star forwards back

11:25 - Who wins between the Demons and Lions

13:00 - Saints in finals for the first time

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.