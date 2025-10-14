The Bombers have wrapped up a deal for Suns winger Brayden Fiorini

Brayden Fiorini in action during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has completed a deal for Gold Coast winger Brayden Fiorini.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has reported the Bombers have sent a future third-round pick to the Suns to land the 28-year-old.

Gold Coast's Brayden Fiorini has been traded to Essendon for a 2026 third-round pick. @TradeRadio @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 14, 2025

Despite being a free agent, Fiorini was traded so the Bombers didn't dilute their free agency compensation pick for ruck Sam Draper, who has gone to Brisbane.

It's a welcome addition for a young and inexperienced Bombers list.

Taken with pick No.20 in the 2015 draft, Fiorini played 123 games for the Suns, including 18 this year.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

A run of excellent VFL form saw Fiorini earn a spot in Gold Coast's best 22, and he featured in both of its finals.

Learn More 08:43

Fiorini's departure is part of a busy off-season for the Suns.

Gold Coast is looking to land Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca and also has interest in Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Sam Flanders and Malcolm Rosas jnr have been traded to St Kilda and Sydney respectively, while Connor Budarick is set to join the Western Bulldogs and Ben Ainsworth has landed at Carlton.

More to come