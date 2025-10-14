The Lions are confident Poppy Boltz will keep improving after her move forward

Poppy Boltz during the AFLW Round 9 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE unveiled a previously unseen weapon at the weekend, with Poppy Boltz fitting in "seamlessly" in her first hitout as a forward.

Boltz, who has played most of her previous 25 games as a key defender, was thrust forward against Port Adelaide on Saturday and thrived, kicking two goals and looking right at home.

It's part of the evolution of Craig Starcevich's team that has also seen Neasa Dooley become an important small forward in her first season and Courtney Hodder in career-best form with more minutes around the ball.

Boltz has been a regular in defence the past two seasons, but hamstring problems held her back early in the 2025 before being let loose against Port.

Seven of her nine disposals were part of scoring chains, with the goals being the first of the 25-year-old's AFLW career.

Full-back Jennifer Dunne has played alongside Boltz in recent years and said her vibrant teammate had made the most of her opportunity.

"That's the thing about our group, no matter where you play or what position or what role you're given, you've just got to make the most of your opportunity and I think Poppy did that so well at the weekend," Dunne said.

"Hopefully there's more to come from her."

Dunne, who has quickly got to 33 career games since moving from Ireland in 2023, said Brisbane had kept the instructions simple for Boltz.

"We don't mind bringing the ball to ground in the forward line because we have such speed at ground level with Neasa, Ruby (Svarc), Hodder, all those players that can get to work," Dunne said.

Poppy Boltz kicks a goal during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like Poppy can just make a contest and then she has such great athletic ability too and can get up and down (the ground).

"I feel like she fitted in seamlessly."

Brisbane has strung four wins together in the past month and has vaulted into fourth place ahead of a trip to Windy Hill to face Essendon on Saturday.

Dunne said last season's runner-up was growing in confidence the more 2025 rolled on.

"It's taken time, and we knew that at the start of the year, there was always going to be a few lumps and bumps," she said.

"We were trying a few new things and that was always going to take time. We just kept at it and trusted the process.

"There were some games that didn't go our way … but the last few weeks we've gelled well and want to keep building."