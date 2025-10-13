JASMINE Garner has scored one of three perfect 10s from the coaches in round nine, moving into third overall in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
The champion Roo is level with West Coast star Ella Roberts in third, just six votes behind second-placed Cat Georgie Prespakis.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
She collected 30 disposals, six clearances and two goals in North's 36-point win over Richmond on Saturday to be a clear best-afield ahead of teammate Ash Riddell (37 disposals)
With some strong performances in the remaining three rounds, Garner could overhaul Prespakis and make a late charge at Riddell, who still holds a commanding lead of the top of the votes tally.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Western Bulldogs v Essendon
9 Sarah Hartwig WB
8 Isabelle Pritchard WB
6 Alice Edmonds WB
3 Ellie Blackburn WB
2 Rylie Wilcox WB
2 Kaylee Kimber WB
Adelaide v West Coast
10 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
8 Madison Newman ADEL
5 Georgie Cleaver WCE
3 Sarah Allan ADEL
3 Ella Roberts WCE
1 Eloise Jones ADEL
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney
9 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
8 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
5 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
2 Tarni Evans GWS
1 Aishling Moloney GEEL
1 Alexis Gregor GEEL
Hawthorn v Gold Coast
9 Aine McDonagh HAW
9 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
5 Eliza West HAW
3 Lucy Wales HAW
2 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
2 Kaitlyn Ashmore HAW
Brisbane v Port Adelaide
8 Courtney Hodder BL
5 Matilda Scholz PORT
5 Catherine Svarc BL
4 Ashleigh Woodland PORT
4 Jade Ellenger BL
2 Ally Anderson BL
2 Breanna Koenen BL
Richmond v North Melbourne
10 Jasmine Garner NMFC
8 Ash Riddell NMFC
5 Monique Conti RICH
3 Emma Kearney NMFC
2 Tahlia Randall NMFC
1 Erika O'Shea NMFC
1 Alice O'Loughlin NMFC
Sydney v Carlton
9 Montana Ham SYD
8 Laura Gardiner SYD
5 Tanya Kennedy SYD
5 Ally Morphett SYD
3 Zippy Fish SYD
St Kilda v Collingwood
10 Georgia Patrikios STK
6 Jesse Wardlaw STK
5 Brittany Bonnici COLL
4 Tyanna Smith STK
4 Paige Trudgeon STK
1 Serene Watson STK
Fremantle v Melbourne
9 Kiara Bowers FRE
8 Gabby Newton FRE
5 Tyla Hanks MELB
3 Aisling McCarthy FRE
3 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
2 Mim Strom FRE
LEADERBOARD
77 Ash Riddell NMFC
64 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
58 Jasmine Garner NMFC
58 Ella Roberts WCE
49 Tyla Hanks MELB
47 Courtney Hodder BL
44 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
43 Laura Gardiner SYD
42 Lucy Wales HAW
41 Kate Hore MELB
40 Brittany Bonnici COLL
40 Kiara Bowers FRE
39 Monique Conti RICH
36 Eliza West HAW
34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
34 Tyanna Smith STK
32 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
32 Matilda Scholz PORT
30 Mia King NMFC
30 Aine McDonagh HAW
30 Isabelle Pritchard WB
28 Isabel Dawes BL
28 Dayna Finn CARL
27 Ally Anderson BL
26 Montana Ham SYD
26 Georgia Patrikios STK
25 Maeve Chaplin MELB
25 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
25 Gabby Newton FRE
25 Jesse Wardlaw STK
24 Mimi Hill CARL
24 Aisling McCarthy FRE
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
23 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
23 Ellie McKenzie RICH
23 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
23 Mim Strom FRE