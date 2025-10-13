The coaches' votes are in for round nine of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Jasmine Garner in action during North Melbourne's win over Richmond in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has scored one of three perfect 10s from the coaches in round nine, moving into third overall in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

The champion Roo is level with West Coast star Ella Roberts in third, just six votes behind second-placed Cat Georgie Prespakis.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

She collected 30 disposals, six clearances and two goals in North's 36-point win over Richmond on Saturday to be a clear best-afield ahead of teammate Ash Riddell (37 disposals)

With some strong performances in the remaining three rounds, Garner could overhaul Prespakis and make a late charge at Riddell, who still holds a commanding lead of the top of the votes tally.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

9 Sarah Hartwig WB

8 Isabelle Pritchard WB

6 Alice Edmonds WB

3 Ellie Blackburn WB

2 Rylie Wilcox WB

2 Kaylee Kimber WB

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

8 Madison Newman ADEL

5 Georgie Cleaver WCE

3 Sarah Allan ADEL

3 Ella Roberts WCE

1 Eloise Jones ADEL

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney

9 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

8 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

5 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

2 Tarni Evans GWS

1 Aishling Moloney GEEL

1 Alexis Gregor GEEL

Hawthorn v Gold Coast

9 Aine McDonagh HAW

9 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

5 Eliza West HAW

3 Lucy Wales HAW

2 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

2 Kaitlyn Ashmore HAW

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

8 Courtney Hodder BL

5 Matilda Scholz PORT

5 Catherine Svarc BL

4 Ashleigh Woodland PORT

4 Jade Ellenger BL

2 Ally Anderson BL

2 Breanna Koenen BL

Richmond v North Melbourne

10 Jasmine Garner NMFC

8 Ash Riddell NMFC

5 Monique Conti RICH

3 Emma Kearney NMFC

2 Tahlia Randall NMFC

1 Erika O'Shea NMFC

1 Alice O'Loughlin NMFC

Sydney v Carlton

9 Montana Ham SYD

8 Laura Gardiner SYD

5 Tanya Kennedy SYD

5 Ally Morphett SYD

3 Zippy Fish SYD

St Kilda v Collingwood

10 Georgia Patrikios STK

6 Jesse Wardlaw STK

5 Brittany Bonnici COLL

4 Tyanna Smith STK

4 Paige Trudgeon STK

1 Serene Watson STK

Fremantle v Melbourne

9 Kiara Bowers FRE

8 Gabby Newton FRE

5 Tyla Hanks MELB

3 Aisling McCarthy FRE

3 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

2 Mim Strom FRE

LEADERBOARD

77 Ash Riddell NMFC

64 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

58 Jasmine Garner NMFC

58 Ella Roberts WCE

49 Tyla Hanks MELB

47 Courtney Hodder BL

44 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

43 Laura Gardiner SYD

42 Lucy Wales HAW

41 Kate Hore MELB

40 Brittany Bonnici COLL

40 Kiara Bowers FRE

39 Monique Conti RICH

36 Eliza West HAW

34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

34 Tyanna Smith STK

32 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

32 Matilda Scholz PORT

30 Mia King NMFC

30 Aine McDonagh HAW

30 Isabelle Pritchard WB

28 Isabel Dawes BL

28 Dayna Finn CARL

27 Ally Anderson BL

26 Montana Ham SYD

26 Georgia Patrikios STK

25 Maeve Chaplin MELB

25 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

25 Gabby Newton FRE

25 Jesse Wardlaw STK

24 Mimi Hill CARL

24 Aisling McCarthy FRE

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

23 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

23 Ellie McKenzie RICH

23 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

23 Mim Strom FRE