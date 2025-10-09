Brody Mihocek has officially joined the Demons from the Magpies

Brody Mihocek and Jordan De Goey celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD forward Brody Mihocek has been traded to Melbourne.

As first reported by AFL.com.au, the 32-year-old has landed at the Demons, who have traded pick No.61 and a 2026 third-round pick to the Pies, receiving Mihocek and pick No.71.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Mihocek was an unrestricted free agent, but the Demons opted to trade for the forward so as not to dilute the compensation pick they received for Charlie Spargo's switch to North Melbourne.

A premiership player and five-time Collingwood leading goalkicker, Mihocek adds some much-needed experience to the Dees' forward line.

Mihocek played 22 games for the Magpies this year, booting 36 goals.

"We're excited to officially welcome Brody to the club," Demons list manager Tim Lamb said.

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Brody has been a consistent performer at the elite level for a number of years now, and his presence up forward, as well as his ability to hit the scoreboard, will be a great addition for us.

"He is a terrific character, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in the red and blue."