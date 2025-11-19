Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey. Pictures: AFL Photos

DRAFT night is finally here and the best place to get the best analysis of every pick at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft is right here on Draft Night Live from 7pm AEDT on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Expert draft reporter Cal Twomey and gun newsbreaker Riley Beveridge will be joined by host Nat Edwards at the desk as football dreams come true.

>> DRAFT ORDER What picks does your club have?

>> DRAFT TRACKER Follow every pick LIVE

>> PHANTOM DRAFT The late mail from draft guru Cal Twomey

>> EXPLAINER All you need to know about the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft

Before the draft, Cal, Riley and Nat will run you through all the highlights and analysis as the players get picked.

You'll also be able to follow the action via our live blog below, and be sure to follow the Draft Tracker on AFL.com.au, where every pick will come through as it happens, complete with player profiles and highlights of your club's new players.

We'll be doing it all again on Thursday from 7pm AEDT for night two of the draft, and once the draft is done, keep clicking back to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App for the best, most comprehensive coverage and get to know your club's newest potential stars.

And ahead of the draft, make sure you catch up on Wednesday's bumper episode of Gettable Draft Countdown, featuring interviews with potential top-five picks Willem Duursma, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Zeke Uwland, Harry Dean and more.