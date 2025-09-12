Veteran Jack Gunston leads his young teammates to a prelim, while Adelaide is left to lick its wounds

Sam Butler celebrates during the Semi Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Hawk Jack Gunston has helped his side spectacularly boot Adelaide out of this year’s finals series with a 34-point over the Crows at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The two-time All Australian kicked five goals against his former side as the ferocious Hawks dominated from the first bounce to the last to win 14.17 (101) to 10.7 (67) in front of a crowd of 52,005.

Hawthorn’s midfield reigned supreme, in particular Jai Newcombe who had five centre bounce clearances in the first quarter to set the tone for the match.

The Hawks’ 2024 best and fairest was arguably his side’s best, finishing the night with 28 disposals, eight clearances and a goal.

Hawthorn's forwards were unrelenting in front of goal, particularly Gunston who gave his direct opponent Mark Keane a night he’d prefer to forget.

The 33-year-old’s hit-up leads continually caught the Irishman off guard, Gunston finishing with seven marks and 10 score involvements.

The loss means that Adelaide becomes the first minor premiers to bow out of finals in straight sets in over forty years, with North Melbourne the last side to do so in 1983.

It’s the second consecutive loss for Matthew Nick’s Crows, after falling to Collingwood by 24-points in the qualifying final last week, and they now turn their attention to 2026.

For the Hawks, they take another step forward in their premiership quest and will face arch rivals Geelong in a mouthwatering preliminary final at the MCG next weekend.

It was a defining second term when Hawthorn was able to keep Adelaide goalless, whilst adding two of their own, giving the visitors a 19-point lead at half-time.

From there, Gunston kicked four second-half goals to extend the lead to 30 points at three-quarter time and 34 at the final siren.

Utility Josh Weddle created headaches for the Crows' wingmen, kicking a goal and taking seven marks, as did Josh Ward (31 disposals) and Nick Watson, who kicked two goals to continue his outstanding form in finals.

Adelaide big man Riley Thilthorpe was one of the Crows’ best, finishing with three goals on a low scoring night for the home side.

Adelaide’s other two key forwards had quiet nights, in particular Tex Walker who had just six disposals and two behinds in an entertaining battle against James Sicily.

Sicily outplayed his Crows opponent and finished as one of the Hawks’ best with 21 disposals, nine marks and six intercept possessions.

A positive on what was otherwise a dour night for Adelaide was the return of livewire forward Josh Rachele, who kicked two second-half goals after starting as his side’s sub.

Rachele came into the game at half-time, replacing defender Mitch Hinge who was subbed out with an ankle injury.

Fellow Crows defender Josh Worrall (32 disposals, eight rebound 50s) tried hard all night, but was one of only a few Adelaide players to get on top of their opponent.

ADELAIDE 3.2 3.6 7.7 10.7 (67)

HAWTHORN 4.4 6.7 11.13 14.17 (101)

GOALS

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 3, Rachele 2, Keays, Peatling, Fogarty, Pedlar, Soligo

Hawthorn: Gunston 5, Watson 2, Butler 2, Amon, Weddle, Moore, McDonald, Newcombe

BEST

Adelaide: Worrell, Dawson, Laird, Thilthorpe, Milera

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Gunston, Sicily, Ward, Worpel

INJURIES

Adelaide: Mitch Hinge (ankle)

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Josh Rachele (replaced Mitch Hinge at half-time)

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath (replaced Mitch Lewis in the third quarter)

Crowd: 52,005 at Adelaide Oval