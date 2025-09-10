Can the Crows bounce back from their qualifying final loss, or will the Hawks continue their run from eighth place?

SUMMARY

These two clubs began their finals campaigns from opposite ends of the top eight but arrive at the same semi-final as a pair of evenly-matched teams.

Adelaide returned to finals for the first time since 2017 after finishing as minor premier but looked shellshocked as Collingwood took command last week. A double chance and second home final can only help the Crows as they seek to avoid becoming the first team in 42 years to finish on top of the ladder then be bundled out in straight sets.

Hawthorn showed that it is one of the better teams to have finished in eighth place as it first overpowered Greater Western Sydney then withstood a gallant fightback. The Hawks broke a hoodoo on the Giants' home turf and will now have to rewrite history to become the first team to beat the minor premier from eighth place. In their second successive finals series, the Hawks will hope to take the learnings from being knocked out at the same stage and venue last year.

The Crows have a big call to make on whether to recall goalsneak Josh Rachele for the first time since he sustained a nasty knee injury in round 17. The Hawks need to replace Calsher Dear, with the young gun ruled out with a hamstring injury. Mitch Lewis looms as a ready-made replacement after booting four goals in a VFL final last week.

Where and when: Adelaide Oval, Friday September 12, 7.10pm ACST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 21: Adelaide 15.11 (101) d Hawthorn 13.9 (87) at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide climbed into top spot for the first time this season after finishing stronger than Hawthorn in a game of wild momentum swings. The Hawks booted the opening five goals before the Crows finally hit back just before the first change. The hosts caught fire in the second term when Riley Thilthorpe and Jordan Dawson kicked five majors between them as part of the Crows' eight-goal blitz. The Hawks responded with the next five majors before the final term turned into an arm wrestle. Taylor Walker booted the last two goals of the game to finally settle a rollercoaster contest.

Round 14: Hawthorn 6.11 (47) d Adelaide 5.14 (44) at UTAS Stadium

Hawthorn chased down Adelaide to win its eighth consecutive game at its Tasmania fortress as both sides failed to take their opportunities in a hard-fought slog. The Hawks and Crows booted 13 consecutive behinds between them during the second half before Connor Macdonald broke the horror stretch to snatch the lead for the hosts with seven minutes remaining. Izak Rankine responded almost immediately but Hawks onballer Jai Newcombe had the final say with what would be the last goal of the game as his side hung on grimly for six more minutes.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Adelaide

With strong pillars at either end, the Crows' rise back up the ladder has been powered by a strength in the air and they lead the competition for contested mark differential. But Adelaide paid a heavy price for allowing Collingwood to take 28 intercept marks last week. The lack of composure and connection between the Crows' midfield and attack meant the second-highest scoring finalist this year could only find eight goals from 50 inside-50 entries.

Hawthorn

The Hawks had their kicking boots on against the Giants as they slotted their first seven set shots. The sharp-shooting helped the Hawks boot 11.3 from 24 forward 50 entries to the main break. While their small and medium-sized forwards did much of the damage early at Engie Stadium, the tall forward combination - that has the Hawks ranked No.2 among the finalists for marks inside 50 - is likely to be even more important against the Crows.

Mabior Chol celebrates with Nick Watson after kicking a goal during the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Adelaide

The Crows' forward line built around Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty has been among the most potent combinations all season but was too often found wanting as the finals heat rose against the Pies. Thilthorpe is the linchpin of the tall trio after a career-best season when he became one of the most imposing forwards in the game. But even this year's All-Australian full forward had moments against the Pies that he would like to take back, booting two goals but having little other influence on the game. The Hawks need no reminder of Thilthorpe's talents after the 201cm forward helped turn the game with four goals the last time they met.

Taylor Walker in action during the qualifying final between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn



The Hawks responded to their semi-final exit last year in bold fashion with the recruitment of Josh Battle and Tom Barrass to bolster the backline. The idea was to unleash James Sicily and his intercept-marking weapons, although his early injury concerns meant it took time for the new defensive set up to flourish. The Hawks captain's return to fitness coincided with his side's improved form on the run home and Sicily was important in marshalling the defence in the win last week over the Giants. The 30-year-old now needs to rise to occasion and guide the Hawks in front of a hostile crowd and at a venue where he came agonisingly close to being the match-winner on the same finals stage last year.

James Sicily is tackled by Harvey Thomas during the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PREDICTION

The gap between Adelaide and Hawthorn during the home and away season was much closer than the final ladder might suggest and they played out a pair of tense tussles throughout the year. Little appears to separate the Crows and Hawks now with similarities between their forward lines based around a trio of talls with a reliable defence at the other end. The Crows were handed a reality check last week but it should not be forgotten that they won nine straight games before that and will again be playing in front of a parochial crowd. Adelaide by 11 points.