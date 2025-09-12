The teams are in for round five's Sunday games

Bonnie Toogood, Emma O'Driscoll and Katie Brennan. Pictures: AFL Photos

A HOST of key talls have been recalled for super Sunday's slate of matches, with Essendon spearhead Bonnie Toogood, Richmond skipper Katie Brennan and Fremantle All-Australian defender Emma O'Driscollall named.

North Melbourne has sensationally overlooked premiership tall Emma King for its Grand Final rematch, the former vice-captain named as an emergency for the clash after playing a full slate of minutes in last weekend's scrimmage on return from injury.

Teammate Jasmine Garner will take her place in the side after just one week sidelined with a torn ankle ligament, while Brisbane has made a rare change, bringing in tall winger Evie Long for Shanae Davison.

Hawthorn will be boosted by the speedy return of Jas Fleming (MCL), but integral forward Aileen Gilroy did not pass her final test, attempting to return from a hamstring injury.

Opponent Adelaide is unchanged.

Brennan will be joined in Richmond's side by recalled pair Kate Dempsey (managed last week) and small forward Emelia Yassir.

Captain counterpart Meg McDonald was overlooked for a successive week by Geelong, the Cats regaining fellow key back Claudia Gunjaca, who was a late withdrawal with a toe injury.

Toogood (suspension) is the sole change for the Bombers, replacing Brooke Walker, who has already undergone surgery after tearing her ACL on Sunday.

St Kilda has lost key back Ella Friend with concussion, while first-year key forward Zoe Besanko has been omitted, regaining veteran Nic Stevens after a week out for personal reasons. Rene Caris will play her first game for the season.

Fremantle has a debutant for Sunday's Western Derby, naming former hockey player Matilda Banfield for her first game, while Jo Cregg and recruit Bella Smith have been dropped.

Opponent West Coast has made one change, with Amy Franklin replacing fellow tall forward Courtney Lindgren (back). Veterans Dana Hooker and Belinda Smith have been named emergencies.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Toogood

Out: B.Walker (ACL)

ST KILDA

In: N.Stevens, R.Caris

Out: E.Friend (concussion), Z.Besanko (omitted)

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Brennan, K.Dempsey, E.Yassir

Out: L.Brazzale (omitted), C.Wicksteed (omitted), K.Cox (omitted)

GEELONG

In: C.Gunjaca, C.Thorne

Out: B.Smith (omitted), C.Mason (omitted)

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Fleming

Out: L.Cox (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: E.Long

Out: S.Davison (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Garner

Out: A.Hetherington (omitted)

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: E.O'Driscoll, M.Banfield, A.Mulholland

Out: J.Low (concussion), J.Cregg (omitted), B.Smith (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: A.Franklin

Out: C.Lindgren (back)