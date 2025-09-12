Richmond has signed Ryan Ferguson until the end of 2026

Ryan Ferguson speaks to players during the AFLW R2 match between Richmond and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has backed in AFLW coach Ryan Ferguson amid the side's difficult start to the season, quietly re-signing him for another year.

It's understood Ferguson has penned a one-year extension, ensuring his future at Punt Road until at least the end of 2026.

The Tigers have endured a winless start to the season, going 0-4 through the first month, but remain confident in Ferguson's ability to turn their campaign around.

Ferguson is into his sixth season as Richmond coach, having guided the Tigers to finals in two of the last three seasons including a top-four berth in 2022 (season seven).

However, the club has fallen on rocky times to start its 2025 campaign and has suffered disappointing defeats to Sydney, the Western Bulldogs, Essendon and Melbourne to open the year.

Richmond hosts Geelong at Ikon Park in another pivotal encounter this Sunday, before facing yet another daunting stretch of fixtures that includes games against AFLW powerhouses Brisbane, Adelaide and North Melbourne in consecutive weeks.

Ryan Ferguson speaks to his players during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ferguson, a 47-game player for Melbourne in the 2000s, took on the Richmond AFLW coaching role in November 2020 after stints as a development coach within the club's AFL and VFL programs.

He took Richmond to an elimination final last year, which it lost to Port Adelaide, and has a 24-28-2 record in charge of the side.