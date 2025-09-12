Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Richmond players take to the field ahead of the AFLW R4 match against Narrm (Melbourne) at Casey Fields on September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WE CAN'T believe it's already round five, and with the season heating up, what better way to spend your weekend than at the AFLW.

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening from Mini Golf at Ikon Park to a blockbuster Western Derby.

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Collingwood v Sydney at Victoria Park at 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Victoria Park and early afternoon games are a match made in footy heaven. If you feel like starting your Saturday off right, grab a pastry from Falco bakery, or a coffee from Dr Morse (both on Johnston Street) pre-game. If a post-match treat is more for you, head to the Bodriggy Brewery, The Yarra Hotel or the Lulie Tavern for a cheeky bev, game of pool or to watch the day's remaining games on the big screen.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Bars, Schnitty Schnitty Bang Bang, Ice Cream Truck, Pierogi, Skewer 88

Pre-game: DJ, Airbrush Tattoos designed by AFLW players, Kids Zone with Lawn Games and Handball Target, Face Painting, Badge Making

Half-time: Fan of the match cam

Post-match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park at 2.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to Ikon Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee or a late brunch. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a drink and the day's remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Café 1864

Pre-game: Face Painting, Player Interviews on the Big Screen

Half-time: Auskick, Coach Interview

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval at 2.35pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Alberton Train Station, stop over at The Pear Café for brunch before heading to the ground. After the match is done, and you haven't had enough footy yet, head to The Precinct at Alberton just around the corner from the ground for an early dinner and footy on TV.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food trucks and look out for food and beverage voucher giveaways!

Pre-game: Kids Zone: Inflatables, Colouring Station, Face Painters, Non-Playing Player Signings, Photo Booth, VR Station, DJ, Merch Giveaways and more!

Half-time: Superkick, Giveaways, Coach Interview

Three-quarter time: Coles Obstacle Course

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka at 4.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located in the heart of Canberra, start your Saturday off with a stroll along Lake Burley Griffin. Then, starting at Bowen Park right near the lake, it's just an 18-minute walk to the ground, past some of the best restaurants and cafés in Kingston. Author's pick? Stop by Gelato Messina in Eyre St Market either pre-game or post-match celebratory gelato!

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Giveaways, Inflatables, Face Painting, Make Your Own GIANTS Banner, Player cut outs, Big Kick

Before the bounce: Local Dance Crew Performance from 4.10pm

Half-time: Auskick, Live Performance from Lucy Sugerman, Junior Clubs March

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill at 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: This author (and plenty of AFL.com.au journalists) highly recommend 3 Salamis on Napier St - just a 5-minute walk from ground for a pre-game lunch. Or if something lighter is more what you're after, grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Curtain Raiser: Superkick Clinic 11am-12pm

Pre-game: Face painting, Macca's Inflatables, Handball Target, Chill Hill, Badge Making

Half-time: Auskick, Dance Cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Darcy Guttridge during the AFLW Round 3 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Windy Hill, September 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Geelong at Ikon Park at 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to Ikon Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee or a late brunch. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a drink and footy on TV.

AT THE GAME

Curtain Raiser: U17 Girls Future Stars Game 10am – 12pm

Pre-game: Inflatables, Mini Golf, Face Painting, Spin to In, Colouring in and activities, lawn Games

Half-time: Superkick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Hawthorn v Adelaide at Kinetic Stadium at 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right near all the best restaurants and cafés in Frankston, there's lots of reasons to make a trip towards the Mornington Peninsula for the W. Cosy and Tasty Dumpling Restaurant on the Nepean Highway is just a 10-minute walk from the Stadium and will be recommended at every single Hawthorn home game, if you don't mind. Moon Dog Beach Club is perfect for a post-game feed.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic 1pm – 1.45pm

Pre-game: Face Painting, Air Brush Tattoos, Hawks Membership Marqueen, Hawks Merch Marquee

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Brisbane v North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena at 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Springfield Central Station, you can start your day off in any part of Brisbane and easily make your way to the ground. But if something more local to Brighton Homes Arena is what you're after, stop by Orion Springfield Central across the road for lunch at the Orion Hotel, or a pastry at the Royal Bakery Orion.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Roar Espresso Café, Captain's Bar, Hill Bar, Potato Twisties, Ice Cream, Donuts, Dumplings and more

Pre-game: Face Painting, Hair Braiding, Temporary Tattoos, Mini Mic, Lions Shop,

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval at 3.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game, grab a coffee from Coccolicco on High St, and Freo Brewery is just around the corner, right near South Mole Lighthouse for a drink and feed post-match.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Ice-Cream Truck, Hot Jam Donut Truck, Emily Taylor Dumplings, Sailing for Oranges Roast's, Burger's and Chips Van, Load'em Up Corn Chip Nacho Station, Pop up Bar

Pre-Game: Kids Zone – Air Brush Tattoos, Purple Hands Foundation Sensory Bags Player Signing, Glitter Bar, Roaming Mascots, DJ, Fanship bracelets and more!

Before the Bounce: Welcome to Country Ceremony

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Medal and Trophy Presentation for the Best on Ground and the RAC Derby Trophy