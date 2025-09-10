L-R: Mikayla Bowen, Georgia Gee, Gabby Newton. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of stars in the AFLW competition, but a few key players fly below the radar. A former player herself, Phoebe McWilliams knows the sort of teammate that really makes a difference. She's run her eye over all 18 teams in the comp, and identified the player that is key to each club's fortunes.

Niamh Kelly

Kelly has had a strong start to 2025 and is often a barometer for the Crows. The former West Coast player currently leads her team for inside 50s (averaging 4.8 per game) and is equal third for rebound 50s (2.3) highlighting her importance in connecting the Crows from defence to offence. The 30-year-old is also fifth for Adelaide in disposals, averaging 15 per game, behind only midfielders Ebony Marinoff, Anne Hatchard, small forward Maddi Newman and defender Sarah Goodwin. Kelly is second for her team in metres gained (averaging 371.5) and is third for defensive half pressure acts (6.3).

Charlie Mullins

This 20-year-old premiership player took her game to new heights in 2024, playing on the wing and in the midfield and averaging 12.5 disposals. This season Mullins has stepped up again, the hard runner averaging 277.5m gained across the first four rounds. Like Adelaide’s Kelly, Mullins is a key link between offence and defence, averaging three inside 50s and 1.3 rebound 50s per game.

Lily Goss

This small forward often flies under the radar, but her contribution is extremely valuable to Cartlon’s forward line. Goss is a high-pressure, low-disposal player who is averaging 5.8 tackles per game in 2025. The 25-year-old is averaging career-high numbers in marks (2.5), score involvements (2.3) and inside 50s (2.3). Goss is a crafty forward who often links Carlton’s midfield to their key forwards.

Lily Goss celebrates a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Imogen Barnett

Arguably the Magpies' most influential tall is Imogen Barnett who has had a stellar start to 2025. In the Pies' first four games, Barnett has made an impact not only in the ruck but across the ground, taking her game to a new level. The 30-year-old’s ability to remain involved in the play after a stoppage stands out, averaging three clearances, 12.8 disposals and 4 tackles, whilst also leading her side for contested (two) and intercept marks (3.3).

Imogen Barnett (right) competes in a ruck contest against Lauren Pearce during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgia Gee

This crafty small forward averages 1.5 goals a game for the Bombers, second only behind co-captain Bonnie Toogood. Gee is smart and composed with ball in hand and creative with her ball use inside 50, often bringing others into the game with her disposal efficiency. Gee also works defensively, averaging 12.8 pressure acts and 2.5 tackles a game.

Gabby Newton

This former no.1 draft pick has excelled since making the move from the Dogs to the Dockers, spending more time in the middle of the ground. So far this season, Newton is averaging a career-high 20.8 disposals per game, to go with her five tackles and 232.8m gained. Newton's work rate is elite, averaging 20 pressure acts and 3.8 intercept possessions as well as helping the Dockers get the ball into their forward line with 2.5 inside 50s.

Gabby Newton gets a handball away during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Mikayla Bowen

Bowen has made an exceptional start to the season in 2025, averaging a career-high 21.3 disposals, 260m gained and 9.3 contested possessions. Bowen provides a link from defence to attack with her hard running on the wing. This season, Bowen has had a greater impact offensively, averaging 4.3 score involvements, three inside 50s and has added forward line pressure with three tackles inside 50 in a match.

Mikayla Bowen gathers the ball during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Maddy Brancatisano

Brancatisano is the quiet achiever of the Suns' midfield, with her presence often overshadowed by former No.1 draft pick Charlie Rowbottom and co-captain Lucy Single. Brancatisano has had an impressive start to 2025 averaging career-high numbers in disposals (15.3), clearances (3.8), marks (3.3) and tackles (4.8). The 25-year-old, three-club player looks to be settled now in her third season on the Gold Coast.

Maddy Brancatisano tackles Cambridge McCormick during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Madison Brazendale

Tasmanian Brazendale is putting up career-best numbers in her fourth season at the Giants. She's averaging 15 disposals and 2.8 marks per game this year, following a breakout season last year in which she played in all 11 games, and this year, the 22-year-old looks even more comfortable on the wing. In the Giants' round three game against Adelaide, Brazendale had the best game of her career to date with 20 disposals, six intercept possessions and four marks.

Madi Brazendale tackles Jas Flemin during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Jenna Richardson

Richardson is a no fuss, intercept defender whose effortless defensive style sees her leading her team for marks (averaging 5.5 per game), and coming second for intercept possessions (eight). Richardson is a key cog in Hawthorn’s backline, joining Tilly Lucas-Rodd with their ability to rebound out of 50 and Tamara Smith’s unrelenting defensive pressure. Richardson’s intercept game complements the Hawks' backline perfectly.

Jenna Richardson in action during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Maeve Chaplin

This 23-year-old plays beyond her years with composure and excellent decision making off Melbourne’s half-back line. The Demons have had a number of injuries to key personnel in defence, including full back Tahlia Gillard (knee), premiership player Sarah Lampard (calf) and Gab Colvin (knee). In their absence, Chaplin has stood up, averaging 17.8 disposals, 5.3 rebound 50s, 4.8 tackles and a whopping 406m gained per game. The defender has been key to the Dees' undefeated start to the year.

Grace Campbell and Maeve Chaplin compete for the ball during the match between Collingwood and Narrm (Melbourne) at Victoria Park in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bella Eddey

North Melbourne is a team full of weapons, but there’s one in particular who can hurt you if you’re not paying attention. The Roos' forward line is a potent one - Alice O’Loughlin, Kate Shierlaw, Tahlia Randall and Vikki Wall as well as the midfielders who can push forward and hit the scoreboard. But Bella Eddey is one who can sneak up on you and kick a couple, particularly in important games. Last year, Eddey led the Roos for inside-50 ground ball gets, was their leading small forward for goal assists and contested possessions. She also kicked a career-high 10 goals herself. Eddey brings others into the game and her fellow forwards benefit from her class.

Molly Brooksby

Brooksby made her way to the Power as part of the 2022 expansion team pre-season signing allowance, and has shown what she is capable of in her short 18-game career. The 20-year-old is a distributor off half-back, averaging 15.3 disposals and 374.5m gained per game. Brooksby is key to driving Port Adelaide from defence to attack, averaging six rebound-50s and 6.5 defensive-half pressure acts to go with her 4.5 intercept possessions per game.

Molly Brooksby is seen under pressure during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jodie Hicks

This former Giant has made herself right at home on Richmond’s half-back line with her elite ball use and attacking mindset providing drive from the Tigers' defence to offence. The former forward is having a career-best season so far averaging 15 disposals a game, but it’s her disposal efficiency that stands out at 70 per cent on average. Hicks is often the release kick from defence to the midfield and given that she’s such an elite kick, is an extremely important cog in the Richmond line-up.

Jodie Hicks looks to handball under pressure during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

J’Noemi Anderson

It’s taken a couple of seasons, but J’Noemi Anderson is starting to show the competition what a threat she can be. The medium-sized midfielder/forward is super skilful, can take a strong contested mark, and applies forward pressure while also hitting the scoreboard. This season, Anderson has spent more time as a midfielder, where she's averaging 6.5 tackles a game and 2.3 marks, as well as currently leading St Kilda’s goal-kicking with three majors in four games. This 20-year-old is only scratching the surface of her potential and will continue to improve with every game she plays.

Tanya Kennedy

The 32-year-old has become a pivotal part of the Swans' midfield group. Kennedy usually plays a run-with role with the opposition’s most dangerous midfielder. Kennedy averages 8.8 tackles per game showing her defensive mindset, which allows her fellow mids such as Laura Gardiner and Montana Ham to play more attacking roles. Though the tough mid’s role is mainly defensive, this season she has found herself more involved in Sydney’s attack, kicking her first career goal against Geelong in round three, and averaging three score involvements per game as well as 3.3 inside-50s.

Abbygail Bushby

Bushby is one of Daisy Pearce’s young group that are coming of age in season 2025. This is the 21-year-old’s fourth season in the competition and the clever small forward looks more comfortable and confident than ever. Bushby is averaging career-best numbers in disposals (13.3), marks (3.3) and tackles (2.8) and has been key to creating turnovers in the middle of the ground to help the Eagles transition from defence to attack.

Abbygail Bushby in action during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Elaine Grigg

It’s not much of a secret, but this second-year forward is a game-changer. Grigg is an incredible defensive presence for the Bulldogs, averaging 7.8 tackles per game. Grigg also averages 2.5 tackles inside-50 and 14.5 pressure acts, whilst also getting involved offensively with 2.3 score involvements per game.