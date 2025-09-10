Chelsea Randall will remain at Adelaide after putting pen to paper on a new deal

Chelsea Randall during Adelaide's AFLW Official Team Photo Day at West Lakes on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PHENOMENAL career of Adelaide AFLW champion Chelsea Randall will continue for another couple of seasons to come, with the Crows veteran penning a two-year contract extension in recent days.

It's understood Randall recently attracted interest from a handful of rebuilding interstate rivals chasing senior experience, but is settled in South Australia and has committed her future to the club by inking a deal that runs through until 2027.

The contract should hopefully see Randall, who is a three-time premiership captain at Adelaide, eventually hit the landmark 100-game milestone at the Crows following yet another strong start to the 2025 season.

The 34-year-old missed Adelaide's round one defeat to St Kilda due to an overseas wedding, but inspired the side's rebound victory against Geelong the following week with three important goals.

She kicked two more goals in a performance that also included 14 disposals and eight tackles against Brisbane last weekend, though Adelaide fell to a narrow three-point loss in a defeat that saw the Crows drop to 2-2 on the season.

Randall currently has 77 AFLW caps under her belt and is among a crop of long-serving women's stars closing on becoming the first group of players to reach the 100-game landmark.

Chelsea Randall kicks the ball during the AFLW R4 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Brisbane at Norwood Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I’m so grateful to the club for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love, at the highest level, for as long as I can," Randall said.

"There aren't quite enough words to thank those people who have invested time and energy in supporting me across my journey so far.

"I just want to enjoy every minute of being in this game for as long as I can. I still feel I can perform at a high level and contribute to team success."

Randall was Adelaide's inaugural AFLW co-captain alongside Erin Phillips, before relinquishing the position to Sarah Allen and Ebony Marinoff ahead of last season. She has helped the club to flags in 2017, 2019 and 2022 (season six).

One of the most distinguished players in the competition, Randall also has five All-Australian blazers to her name in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 (season seven) and in 2024, while she was named as captain of the All-Australian side in 2018 as well.