Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of round five of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Fantasy scoring is through the roof in 2025!

Across the first four rounds of 2025, the average weekly AFLW Fantasy score needed to make the top 100 is 1426. Not only is this a huge rise from the early rounds of last season (1332 in the first three weeks before the double game rounds), it even eclipses the 'par score' needed to maintain top spot in the final three games of last season after coaches supposedly had completed teams.

There are plenty of reasons behind the increased scoring power of AFLW, but reliable performances from our highly owned players deserve plaudits. Ebony Marinoff (118), Georgie Prespakis (117), Ash Riddell (123) and Kiara Bowers (106) all saluted as commonly owned midfield premiums, while Mim Strom (118) and Montana Ham (91) were impressive as the top owned players on their respective lines. On the other end of the ownership scale, Laura Gardiner (143) and Georgia Nanscawen (141) gave their owners a massive leg up this round.

However, this round was a timely reminder that rookie scoring can be fickle. Zippy Fish (66) showed signs she may be human after all, while a Tessa Boyd late out left many coaches fielding the scores of Jess Rentsch (39), Rebecca Ott (49) or Kyla Forbes (37). The rookie ruck experiment for 2025 may be over, with popular options Piper Dunlop (19) and Havanna Harris (58) scoring well below their premium counterparts. Upgrade season is upon us, and it's time to get these rookies off field.

Top five price rises

1. Dayna Finn (MID, $1,074,000): +$188,000

2. Sierra Grieves (MID, $653,000): +$154,000

3. Tarni White (MID, $934,000): +$151,000

4. Maddie Shevlin (MID, $608,000): +$151,000

5. Teagan Germech (DEF, $562,000): +$142,000

Top five price falls

1. Charlotte Simpson (MID, $548,000): -$173,000

2. Brittany Bonnici (MID, $1,185,000): -$136,000

3. Claudia Whitfort (MID, $764,000): -$135,000

4. Niamh Kelly (MID, $729,000): -$126,000

5. Mimi Hill (MID, $771,000): -$125,000

Brittany Bonnici runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Top targets

Kate Hore (MID, $1,109,000, avg 89.8)

A knee injury leading into round one led a lot of Fantasy coaches to bail out of starting Hore in their sides, with the injury limiting her midfield minutes. But over the first four rounds, Hore has built back up and now looks back to full flight for the Demons. With a 93 per cent CBA role against Richmond, Hore formed a dominant partnership with Tyla Hanks – Hore's line-breaking run and tackling pressure (13 tackles) was the difference in the midfield battle, and led to her first 100-plus score in 2025. Her upcoming fixture is phenomenal, lining up against Port Adelaide, West Coast and Gold Coast in the next three games. For those looking to upgrade Zippy Fish this week, Hore is a terrific option.

Emma Kearney (DEF, $917,000, avg 90)

Kearney has defied injury and age yet again, returning from a delayed start to the season to prove she remains one of the premier players of the competition. The 35-year-old has dominated off half-back for the Roos, averaging 23 disposals, seven marks and two tackles in her two games so far to average 90 Fantasy points. Sure, you can question her low time on ground or whether North Melbourne can sustain the whopping 1345.3 Fantasy points a game, up 140 on last season and 111 from the next best team. But in the meantime, Kearney is getting the job done and continues to be one of the most consistent performers in the competition. Owned by just 8 per cent of the competition, Kearney could be the unique play that helps your team climb the ranks!

Emma Kearney in action during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Courtney Rowley (MID, $605,000, avg 54.3)

On the comeback from an ACL injury that impacted her 2023 and 2024 seasons, Rowley finally got her chance to impact in the Eagles' revamped midfield this season. And she took her chance with both hands, scoring 112 Fantasy points from 90 per cent CBAs against the Power and helping the Eagles win the clearance count 32-30 for the first time in 2025. With 10 coaches' votes suggesting the role may be here to stay, Rowley is a massive bargain this week. An awkward price point makes this a difficult play, and it may take a brave coach to play Rowley on field – midfield spots definitely come at a premium and Rowley has the potential to deliver some low floor scores (see her 14 in round three). But on the bench, Rowley could be a handy money maker over the next couple of weeks.

Sell

Havana Harris (RUC, $743,000)

Not even a two-goal game against GWS could stop the No.2 pick of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft from dropping cash (-$8k) for the first time this season. The midfield role Harris had benefitted from in rounds two and three wasn't there and with four of her next five match-ups considered difficult for forwards, the AFLW Fantasy stars are aligning for a trade. For anyone still holding onto the young star, now is the perfect time to down/upgrade Harris and make use of the $318k she has made so far.

Havana Harris celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Laura Stone (FWD, $682,000)

Oh how things can change in a week! At half-time in round three, Stone was looking like a premium forward, spending all of her time playing on the ball, tackling well, to sit on 55 points. Since then, Stone has rolled her ankle, scored only 13 points in the second half against the Bulldogs, spent less than half of the game against St Kilda playing in the midfield, and now Jasmine Fleming is a test to play this weekend against Adelaide. As Fleming will at the latest return next week, Stone looks to be someone who will need trading out soon.

Rebecca Ott (DEF, $633,000)

Ott has been a very solid pick to start the year, and likely provided some handy cover for a lot of coaches who traded in Boyd at D5. However, the match-ups aren't looking good for Ott's St Kilda: Essendon in round five is a tougher ruck match-up with Steph Wales back in the 21 and with a low stoppage game style, into Richmond in round six with its ruck duo of Poppy Kelly and Montana McKinnon. Now that Ott has made $333k on her starting price, it is time to consider trading out this popular rookie defender.

Rebecca Ott in action during Euro-Yroke's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tessa Boyd (DEF, $621,000)

After being withdrawn with back spasms at the 11th hour last week, Boyd has been ruled out by the Roos for round five. Given that North still has to reinject Jasmine Garner and Nicole Bresnehan into its best 21 in the near future, and as Boyd has $300k+ sitting on her head above a basement-priced rookie, there is a strong case to be made for planning to downgrade North's breakout half-back.

Top rookies

After so many impressive rookie performances generated quick cash over the first month of the AFLW season, we may have to reset our expectations and start searching a little deeper for value. For those with a bit of cash in the bank, Sierra Grieves (MID, $653,000) still has some money to make. The same can be said for Paige Scott (FWD, $505,000) who has bounced back after a slow start to the season. But for options under $500k, you may be better served by the following:

1. Charlotte Riggs (RUC, $337,000)

2. Ella Smith (MID, $386,000)

3. Laela Ebert (DEF, $423,000)

4. Zali Friswell (FWD, $480,000)

5. Lily Postlethwaite (DEF, $483,000)

6. Elli Symonds (RUC, $430,000)

Sierra Grieves and Mia Busch fight for the ball during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Captains

Going with the hot hand here, with my No.1 pick being Laura Gardiner up against a Collingwood outfit that has allowed four 100-plus scores to midfielders in 2025: Ash Riddell (123), Mia King (100), Tyla Hanks (105), and Mimi Hill (108). Strom looked back to her 2024 best against Sydney and has the soft West Coast match-up this week, and Riddell has some of the most consistent scoring form we've seen in a very long time. If you have don't have the ability to get a VC loophole look at Gardiner, look at using it on a Melbourne midfielder (Hore and Hanks), as Port Adelaide has consistently allowed its opponents' better mids to get a heap of ball on the outside of contest.

No.1: Laura Gardiner (v Collingwood, Saturday 1.05pm AEST)*

No.2: Mim Strom (v West Coast, Sunday 5.05pm AEST)

No.3: Ash Riddell (v Brisbane, Sunday 3.05pm AEST)

No.4: Kate Hore (v Port Adelaide, Saturday 3.05pm)*

No.5: Tyla Hanks (v Port Adelaide, Saturday 3.05pm)*

* = VC option

Other options to consider: Ebony Marinoff (v Hawthorn), Keeley Sherar (v Gold Coast)*, Mimi Hill (v Gold Coast)*, Georgia Nanscawen (v St Kilda), Issy Pritchard (v GWS)*, Kiara Bowers (v West Coast), Ella Roberts (v Fremantle)

