From clutch snaps to long bombs, we take a look back at the best goals across the years in the AFLW

Erin Phillips, Caitlin Greiser and Courtney Hodder. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE BEST goals combine skill and luck. The skill to execute, and the luck to help make it happen.

There have been some outstanding goals across the years in the AFLW, whether that's from impossible angles, long range, on the run or a flukeish snap from the boundary.

Let's take a look at the top 10 goals.

10) Erin Phillips - Adelaide

Adelaide v Carlton, round three, 2017

Erin Phillips was quickly becoming a household name in Adelaide after averaging 16 disposals and kicking three goals in her first two matches with the Crows. In just her third game, Phillips displayed another one of her tricks when she marked the ball 60m out from goal and without an opponent on the mark, decided to play on. Phillips took four steps and launched towards goal, and with an empty goal square the ball bounced through. The goal was voted Goal of the Year in 2017.

9) Kaitlyn Ashmore - Brisbane

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney, round four, 2017

Before Kaitlyn Ashmore was a Roo and a Hawk, the fast-running winger started her career with Brisbane. In her fourth game at the club, she pulled out one of the best goals of her career. Ashmore initially went to kick the ball deep inside forward 50, but when her kick was smothered she followed up, kicking the ball out in front, and then soccering the ball through from the boundary into an empty goal square for a miracle goal.

8) Caitlin Greiser - St Kilda

St Kilda v Melbourne, round three, 2020

On a windy Friday night in Moorabbin, forward Caitlin Greiser introduced herself to the competition when she launched a set shot on goal from 50m out on the boundary line. The then-St Kilda player pushed back off the mark with confidence, much to the surprise of viewers and the crowd, knowing that she had what it took to kick a goal from long range. The crowd, the commentators and Greiser's teammates couldn't believe it when it went across the goal line, all celebrated with appropriate excitement.

7) Kate McCarthy - Brisbane

Brisbane v Collingwood, round three, 2017

Let's head all the way back to the inaugural season of AFLW, when speedy forward Kate McCarthy was playing at Brisbane. McCarthy gathered the ball in the Lions' defensive half of the ground, put on the jets, sprinted and took five bounces before booting the ball through the goals. The Collingwood defenders didn't even come close to McCarthy, who celebrated the goal with the elated Brisbane crowd.

6) Ashanti Bush - Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast round 10, 2022 (S7)

Ashanti Bush came into the Suns' final-round game against the Giants without a goal to her name. Less than two minutes into the first quarter she'd kicked two, including this season seven Goal of the Year winner. Bush executed the perfect crumb and finish, using her incredible pace to set up this checkside from the boundary at Henson Oval.

5) Hannah Munyard - Adelaide

Adelaide v St Kilda, week six, 2024

Heading into Adelaide's week six clash with St Kilda, Hannah Munyard had kicked just three goals in her 39 games at AFLW level. The unlikely goalkicker went on that night to kick one of the best boundary snaps ever seen. After receiving a handball on the boundary line, Munyard used her pace to break away from two Saints defenders before kicking a checkside snap at full speed 20m out to claim the Goal of the Year for 2024.

4) Keeley Sherar - Carlton

Brisbane v Carlton, round three, 2025

When Carlton's Keeley Sherar missed her first attempt on goal from the tightest of angles on the boundary line, you would have been forgiven for thinking, “Of course that missed, that would never go through.” But just moments later, jaws hit the floor when the youngster's second attempt from an even tighter angle sailed through the goal posts. Under pressure from two Brisbane defenders, Sherar jammed the ball on her non-preferred right boot from the boundary line for an impossible goal. No one could believe it, including Sherar herself.

3) Courtney Hodder - Brisbane

Melbourne v Brisbane, round nine, 2021

In the final round of the home and away season, when bodies are getting sore and tired, one player showed no signs of slowing down, literally, when she kicked one of the best running goals the game has seen. A one-on-one battle between Courtney Hodder and Melbourne's Shelley Heath started on the wing at Casey Fields. The two were running at such a pace neither could pick the ball up. With Demons defender Gabby Colvin running directly towards the two, Hodder pokes the ball out in front, it bounces up perfectly and she kicks the goal at full speed 30m out from the boundary. Hodder showed bravery not to slow down with the Melbourne defender coming towards her, and skill and class to finish the goal under pressure.

2) Danielle Ponter - Adelaide

Richmond v Adelaide, round two, 2023

The Crows' Danielle Ponter had taken one step out of the circle at a centre bounce before she launched a kick forward at Ikon Park on a Friday night in September. Ponter won the centre bounce clearance and booted the ball long, intending to hit one of her forward targets inside 50. Instead, the ball bobbled over the head of Eloise Jones and slid through the goal posts, making it a nearly 80m goal. The weather conditions most definitely played a part in the ball going through, but the ability for Ponter to beat her opponent, win the clearance and line the ball up with the goals was sensational.

1) Caitlin Greiser - Richmond

Collingwood v Richmond, round 10, 2023

Caitlin Greiser defied physics when she snapped on goal in Richmond's round 10 game against Collingwood at Victoria Park in 2023. Greiser was a metre out, facing directly towards the left hand goal post when she dropped the ball on the side of her right boot while being pushed by her opponent, Collingwood defender Stacey Livingstone. The most spectacular part is that the ball didn't dribble over the boundary, it flew through the air and crossed the line 10m high. A near impossible feat for a right footer.