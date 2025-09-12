Riley Thilthorpe after the Semi Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE's straight-sets exit from this year’s finals series draws close to a season that will evoke mixed emotions from its supporters.

On one hand, the Crows finished the home-and-away season as the competition’s minor premiers with 18 wins and five losses next to their name.

On the other hand, they limped to the finish line, with unconvincing wins in the last three rounds before losing both home finals.

In rounds 22-24 Adelaide won by an average margin of just eight-points against 18th placed West Coast, Collingwood and 16th placed North Melbourne. They then went on to lose both finals on their home deck to Collingwood and Hawthorn by 24 and 34-points, respectively.

Coach Matthew Nicks was asked about his side’s disappointing finish to its 2025 campaign following the Crows’ shock semi-final loss to the Hawks.

"There was a patch during the year where, you know, even as a group we were coming in and surprised at the level we had. Everything was clicking. I think anyone who's been in the game long enough knows that that doesn't necessarily last an entire season," explained Nicks in his post-match press conference.

"So we knew we'd have our challenge with that. What we were really pleased with, we just found a way when the form wasn't quite there. Now, I think, again, looking at finals footy, you're going to have to play to a certain level."

The Crows were stunned in both of their finals, their inexperience in September showing. Adelaide's last finals appearance was in 2017 and only seven players on their list had experience of finals football.

"Tonight, some of our fundamentals were at a level that we just, we can't explain that level. You know, dropping marks, missing kicks," continued Nicks.

"Is it pressure? Is it expectation? Is it opposition? Is it perceived pressure that you put on yourself? The only way we'll know that is if I keep trying to show up here and rock up and be in this position again, give ourselves another crack at it.

"We discussed pretty much what we're talking through now. I wanted to make sure our group knew that there were a lot of positives to come out of this season. But the reality of it is, and our players, they agreed.. there's work to do. We've got a lot of work to do."

Despite the club's regrettable finish to the season, Nicks was still proud of what his team accomplished throughout the year.

"I think any team that's going to go from 15th to first, you've got some stuff right," said Nicks.

"We're really confident in what we're doing and what we're building. You mentioned Brisbane before. I mean, if we can be compared to them at any point, across their journey, I think we're in a pretty good position.

"We believe we're doing the right things and we're on track. I guess this one really hurts, but maybe it's part of what we need in our journey."

One question Nicks will need to answer is whether his club’s former captain Taylor Walker will continue his career into 2026. Nicks explained that he will sit down with the 35-year-old to discuss his future.

"We'll sit down with Tex and a few others and just talk through what it looks like.

"I just think there's different things that Tex brings to our group on a footy field that aren't necessarily just kicks and marks and handballs. There's a leadership component to it.

"I guess we'll lick our wounds at the moment and then we'll sit down and we'll talk through what that looks like."