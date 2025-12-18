Willem Duursma after being selected by West Coast with the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

WELCOME to AFL Fantasy dynasty leagues.

Fantasy footy fans, get ready for the most authentic and immersive AFL Fantasy experience yet. Kicking off from the 2026 season, the new dynasty leagues format puts you in the boots of a real AFL list manager. Take full control of your team across seasons, build a premiership dynasty, and experience footy like never before.

What sets dynasty leagues apart?

This isn't just a tweak – it's a revolution! Unlike classic redraft and keeper leagues, dynasty gives you total squad retention year-on-year, mirroring the AFL's own list management. Forget starting from scratch each season – your players stay with you each season, meaning every draft pick, trade, and selection matters for the long haul.

League type Player retention Draft pool Redraft None, all players returned to pool All players available yearly Keeper Commissioner sets keeper number Non-keepers and new players drafted Dynasty Entire squad retained, delistings required Only new rookies in draft pool

How to get started

Joining the dynasty revolution is simple. You can either create an entirely new dynasty league or convert your existing AFL Fantasy Draft league at rollover. Commissioners have the power to keep coaches, replace them, or even disperse a team to the player pool for a fresh start.

New leagues: Select Dynasty League type at setup. Draft all positions – defenders, midfielders, rucks, forwards, flex, bench, and new reserve spots – right from the get go.

Regenerating leagues: Switch your current redraft or keeper league to dynasty during league rollover. Your entire squad is retained, with only rookies entering the draft.

Squad management: rollover and delistings

At season rollover, your full squad returns, but it's up to you to make the tough calls. Delistings are essential to free up space for new talent. Position changes are automatically sorted – players move to the bench if their new AFL Fantasy role doesn't match their previous line-up spot. Injury and reserve players from the previous season are automatically moved to your bench as well-meaning you may need to delist some players to avoid being over the limit.

Exclusive dynasty features: reserve positions and the Rookie Draft

Dynasty introduces game-changing settings to deepen your strategic control:

Reserve position: Exclusive to dynasty, this spot is only for new rookies – first-year AFL players . This position won't contribute to your team scoring unless a player is moved from the reserve slot to your starting side, providing a chance to store them as they develop into the next generation of Fantasy stars. After their debut season, they automatically graduate to your main list, opening up these spots for the next season's Rookie Draft.

. This position won't contribute to your team scoring unless a player is moved from the reserve slot to your starting side, providing a chance to store them as they develop into the next generation of Fantasy stars. After their debut season, they automatically graduate to your main list, opening up these spots for the next season's Rookie Draft. Rookie Draft: Kick off each season with a special draft, where only new AFL draftees (and other first year players like SSPs) are up for grabs. No more scrambling for rookies – the draft ensures fair distribution, so every manager gets a shot at the next superstar.

Commissioners can adjust the number of reserve spots (0-10, default three) and the number of rookie draft rounds (0-10, default three) independently, tailoring the league to your vision. Reserve size matches rounds for a perfect draft; if not, remaining spots are filled in-season, or overflow lands on your bench – delist as needed to comply.

Rookie Draft examples and limits

Your league can have up to 80 total reserve players across all teams. For instance, a 16-team league can have up to five reserve spots, with three rounds to fill them. Want more flexibility? You can go draft-less, fill the reserves in-season, or create multi-round rookie drafts for deeper squads. Just remember, the total number of rookie picks and reserve spots per league must not exceed 80 to ensure all teams get their fair share.

3 rounds x 16 teams = 48 rookies drafted – Plenty of room for everyone.

9 rounds x 10 teams = 90 – oops! That's over the limit – adjust your settings to stay within 80.

Your one-stop guide to dynasty league operation

Choose between a fresh start or league conversion – dynasty is just a click away. Set your line-up, reserve size, and rookie draft rounds before the season kicks off. Manage delistings, trade picks, and prepare for your draft. Draft incoming rookies, fill reserves, and get ready for the most strategic Fantasy footy ever. Enjoy seamless squad rollover, automated position management, and ongoing list building year after year.

Jagga Smith during the Carlton Official Team Photo Day at IKON Park, February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ready to build your dynasty?

With AFL Fantasy dynasty leagues, every decision matters, every draft shapes your future, and every season is a chance to cement your legacy. Whether you're a seasoned footy fanatic or a casual coach looking for a deeper challenge, dynasty is your ticket to the top tier of Fantasy football.

Gather your mates, set your league, and let the new era begin. The chase for dynasty greatness starts now!

Matt Jeffries is the AFL Fantasy Product Lead.