Kysaiah Pickett has signed a new deal at Melbourne until the end of 2034

Kozzy Pickett celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Sydney in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KYSAIAH Pickett has committed his future to Melbourne, signing with the Demons until the end of the 2034 season.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, the Demons had put a monster seven-year contract extension in front of the star 24-year-old, who had previously expressed a desire to move to Western Australia for family reasons.

Pickett was already signed for two more seasons at the Demons through to the end of 2027.

Pickett has battled homesickness at stages during his career at Melbourne but is in contention for his first All-Australian guernsey this year after a brilliant first half of the season.

He kicked three goals on King's Birthday against Collingwood, taking his tally to 21 for the season, and his dynamic play through the midfield has been crucial in getting the Demons back on track this season after their 0-5 start.

"I'm really happy and proud to be continuing my career in the red and blue," Pickett said.

"I love my teammates and my coaches, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together in the years to come. We have shared some special memories over the past few years here, and I'm excited for what we can achieve next.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates Melbourne's win over Sydney in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club has shown so much care for me and my family, and I can't thank them enough for their support. I would also like to thank the Demon fans for all the love.

"I get to live out my childhood dream, playing footy for the oldest club at the MCG, and I'm excited and grateful to be a Demon for life.

"I'm so grateful to have Ardu and Belleny on this journey with me. Everything I do is for my family, and I just want to inspire my little brothers and my nephews too."

Longest contracts in the AFL

Signed until 2032

Noah Balta (Rich)

Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)

Connor Idun (GWS)

Max King (StK)

Aaron Naughton (WB)

Connor Rozee (PA)

Sam Taylor (GWS)

Signed until 2033

Hayden Young (Frem)

Signed until 2034

Kysaiah Pickett (Melb)