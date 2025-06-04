Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Kysaiah Pickett, George Hewett and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement.

KOZZY TO TAKE TIME

KYSAIAH Pickett is happy to take his time on a decision on his future as Melbourne throws up a range of options to extend his stay at the Demons.

Pickett's Perth-based manager Anthony Van Der Wielen is in Melbourne this week spending time with Pickett and is open to all contract options and discussions with the Dees on an extension for the 2021 premiership player.

However, any call on that is down the road as the 24-year-old enjoys a career-best run of form, including two five-goal games that also saw him have 24 disposals against Fremantle and Sydney.

The Dockers are chasing Pickett after the small forward expressed his homesickness and keenness to head there during last year's Trade Period.

But with two years to run on his contract at Melbourne, the Dees are adamant the game-changing gun will be remaining at the club, with coach Simon Goodwin recently saying: "I'll keep saying it, 'Kozzy' is not going anywhere."

Pickett would qualify as a restricted free agent in 2027 after penning a four-year deal in 2023. – Callum Twomey

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the match between Narrm and Sydney at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO FOR BLUE

CARLTON is rewarding George Hewett with a new deal after a career best season to date by the underrated midfielder.

The 29-year-old hit a trigger this season for another year at the Blues, as reported by Inside Trading in March, but is now finalising a two-year contract extension.

Hewett moved from Sydney on a four-year at the end of 2021, with a trigger for a fifth season, but will now be contracted at Princes Park until the conclusion of 2027.

With Matt Kennedy moving to the Western Bulldogs and Sam Walsh spending more time outside, Hewett has carried a bigger load and starred in 2025.

George Hewett in action during Carlton's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The South Australian is averaging 27.8 disposals to go with career-high numbers for contested possessions (13.1), clearances (6.7) and tackles (5.9) to be the No.1 rated player at Carlton and the No.17 midfielder, according to Champion Data's player ratings system.

Hewett has played 70 games for the Blues since moving from New South Wales as a free agent, but after finishing fifth in last year's best and fairest, the inside bull could be leading the 2025 John Nicholls Medal after round 12. – Josh Gabelich

WIZARD TALKS KICK OFF

HAWTHORN has started discussions to extend Nick Watson's deal at the club as the small forward hits the midway point of his second season.

Watson is not out of contract until the end of 2026 under the three-year contracts that top-20 picks receive, which started in the small forward's 2023 intake.

Nick Watson celebrates during the round three match between Hawthorn and GWS at University of Tasmania Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But the Hawks have gotten talks underway to extend him for multiple seasons past 2026 after the thrilling start to his career in the brown and gold.

The 20-year-old has kicked 43 goals from 30 games for the Hawks and had a brilliant end to his debut season, with four goals in the elimination final against the Western Bulldogs and three against Port Adelaide.

Only two top-10 picks from the 2026 crop – Melbourne's No.7 pick Caleb Windsor and Gold Coast's No.9 Ethan Read – have signed on beyond their standard three-year deal so far, with Harley Reid, Colby McKercher, Jed Walter, Zane Duursma, Ryler Sanders, Daniel Curtin and Nate Caddy all still on their initial deals. – Callum Twomey

BOMBER IN MIDFIELD MARKET

CLUBS are assessing trade plays for Essendon's No.5 pick Elijah Tsatas, who has had an in-and-out run as part of the Bombers' midfield this year.

Tsatas is contracted until the end of 2026 but clubs view him as gettable on the midfielders' market, with the ball-getter playing four senior games this season. Last week he was the starting substitute against Brisbane.

The top 2022 draftee had the best game of his AFL career against Adelaide in round two with 25 disposals but played with a broken finger and missed multiple weeks after that.

Tsatas has averaged 35 disposals and dominated at the clearances in the VFL this season but hasn't broken into the regular centre square mix at AFL level as the Bombers use Zach Merrett, Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell and Will Setterfield in there. Darcy Parish is also expected to return this week to AFL level for his first game of the season.

The 20-year-old has played 15 games at the Bombers after having a delayed start to his 2023 campaign following a pre-season knee injury.

The Bombers face a busy off-season after their mid-season haul of four players, which took their tally to 18 players who are out of contract at the end of 2025. – Callum Twomey

Elijah Tsatas during Essendon's match against Adelaide in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCH ON YOUNG SUN

A HOST of clubs, including the Western Bulldogs, are monitoring Gold Coast defender Connor Budarick as the youngster continues to vie for his place in Damien Hardwick's senior side.

Budarick, who is uncontracted beyond this season, had interest from both Essendon and North Melbourne last year but opted to see through his deal at the Suns, with clubs once again keeping tabs on his situation.

The lockdown small defender has been the unlucky victim of Gold Coast's defensive squeeze after it landed deals for both Daniel Rioli and John Noble during last year's Trade Period.

Potential top-10 pick Dylan Patterson is also set to arrive at season's end via the club's Northern Academy program and add to the Suns' exciting crop of half-backs.

Connor Budarick in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Budarick has been restricted to just five AFL starts this season and has spent the last four matches out of the senior picture, having also been trialled on a wing at different stages throughout the year.

The tough 24-year-old has impressed at VFL level, though, averaging 22.3 disposals, 7.7 marks and 9.3 tackles per game since his demotion to the reserves.

Budarick has played 42 games across six seasons on Gold Coast's list, though his development has been hampered by two ACL injuries sustained to his right knee early in 2021, then again midway through 2022. – Riley Beveridge

BLUES LOOK TO 'JSOS' TALKS

CARLTON expects to begin contract talks with free agent defender Jack Silvagni in the coming weeks following his impressive start to the season down back.

Silvagni remains unsigned beyond 2025, despite emerging as one of the Blues' most important players having been swung into a full-time defensive role on the eve of the season.

Jack Silvagni runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

He is coming towards the end of his 10th season at Ikon Park and subsequently qualifies as an automatic unrestricted free agent, meaning Carlton wouldn't be able to match any rival bids for his signature at year's end.

However, the 27-year-old remains relaxed on his contract talks and believes discussions on a new deal at the Blues will now ramp up following the side's bye last weekend.

"The conversations will happen when they happen," Silvagni told AFL.com.au this week.

"When the team has got a week off, there's obviously a bit more talk about it. But I'll leave that to my manager and the club to work out in due course. I'm sure the phones will be ringing at some stage."

Silvagni is part of Carlton royalty with both his father Stephen (312 games, two premierships) and grandfather Sergio (239 games, two premierships) legends of the club. – Riley Beveridge

Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal during the R2 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EARLY EXTENSION FOR NEW EAGLE

WEST Coast draftee Tom Gross is set to extend his time at the Eagles beyond his first deal with the club.

The 18-year-old isn't out of contract until the end of next year, but the Eagles are adding an extra year to have the Victorian signed through until 2027.

Gross was selected from the Oakleigh Chargers with pick No.46 last November and earned a debut against Greater Western Sydney in round four.

Andrew McQualter has picked him six times across the first 12 rounds of 2025, subbing him in or out of his past four appearances in the AFL.

Tom Gross celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gross collected 17 disposals and kicked a goal in his first game, before finishing with 18 touches the following week against Carlton in Gather Round.

West Coast selected five players in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft – Bo Allan, Jobe Shanahan, Lucca Grego and Hamish Davis were the others – but none have played as much senior football as Gross in 2025. – Josh Gabelich

WA TALENT RISING UP

EXCITING West Perth product Jacob Farrow shapes as a key player to track in Western Australia's under-18 campaign after a hot start to the season.

Farrow has jumped up draft boards playing at colts level and will feature for WA as a half-back and midfielder.

The 188cm 17-year-old has shown his skills and decision making under pressure and combined it with a bigger frame as a midfield option to make an impression on scouts. Clubs believe he could be among the first handful of WA prospects drafted this year if he can take his colts form into the national carnival.

WA starts its carnival on Saturday against Vic Country at Mineral Resources Park, with a host of Next Generation Academy players for West Coast and Fremantle set to feature.

Toby Whan and Tom Phillips (Fremantle NGA) will play as will West Coast NGA pair Tylah Williams and Wes Walley. The Eagles also have father-son prospect Charlie Banfield (son of premiership player Drew) in the WA squad.

Eagles NGA talent Koby Evans will miss the carnival with a back injury, while a quad injury will keep out Ryda Luke, who is tied to the Dockers Academy. – Callum Twomey