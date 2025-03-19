Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

DEE TIPPED TO STAY

MELBOURNE defender Judd McVee is waiting until returning from injury before getting into his contract talks, but is expected to remain at the Demons.

The rookie success story is another three weeks away from returning from his pre-season hamstring and is expected to pick up contract talks early in the season once he is back playing.

The East Fremantle product is out of contract but is settled at Melbourne and expected to stay at the club, likely on a shorter-term deal such as a two-year extension.

McVee, 21, has become a pivotal member of the Demons' defence, playing 48 games over the past two seasons since making his debut at the start of 2023.

West Coast and Fremantle are heavily in the trade and free agency market this year, with the likes of Chad Warner, Brandon Starcevich, Darcy Cameron and Kysaiah Pickett all weighing WA interest. However, McVee is not considered likely to be in that bracket. – Callum Twomey

CARLTON MID EYES TRIGGER

BLUES midfielder George Hewett is on track for a contract trigger that will lock him in for another season with Carlton.

The former Swan signed a four-year deal with the Blues at the end of 2021, including a trigger for a fifth season to run through to the end of 2026.

Hewett, who has played 60 out of 73 games for the Blues since arriving at the club, is due to tick over the extra season later in the season.

George Hewett evades Lachie Neale during the elimination final between Carlton and Brisbane at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old has added an extra defensive element to Carlton's midfield mix and is one of eight free agents at the club this season.

That group is headed by restricted free agent Tom De Koning, who is considering St Kilda's massive interest, while Sam Docherty, Jack Silvagni, Orazio Fantasia, Nick Haynes, Francis Evans and Matt Carroll also qualify for free agency. – Callum Twomey

CLUBS CIRCLE BASKETBALL TALENT



TALENTED young sportsman Indy Cotton is facing a call between pursuing a basketball or football career as multiple AFL clubs circle him.

The 17-year-old is vying to win a place in Australia's under-19 World Cup basketball team in June for the tournament in Switzerland, having played in the under-17s World Cup for his country.

But AFL clubs across the country are also showing interest in Cotton as a category B rookie.

Indy Cotton in action for Queensland at the U20 national championships. Picture: Travis Palmieri/Traviphotography

The son of former Port Adelaide player Jarrod, who is now Gold Coast Academy side's under-18 coach, turns 18 in May and will make a call on his future later in the year amid the interest from clubs.

Cotton, whose athleticism has stood out for a player his size at 195cm, grew up with football at Norwood where his father was coaching and played juniors with 2025 draft prospect Matt LeRay.

However, having not played football at any level since he was 14, Cotton will qualify as a category B rookie option for clubs, meaning he can sign outside of the draft system if he chooses to go down the football path. – Callum Twomey

PREMIERSHIP PIE WAITS



TALKS are yet to open on a new deal for Collingwood free agent Brody Mihocek, who is keen to extend his career into his 30s.

Mihocek's later start to his time in the AFL – he made his debut as a 25-year-old in 2018 – has the premiership forward looking to play deeper into his career beyond 2025.

The free agent last signed a deal with the Pies at the end of 2022 when he extended through to the end of 2025.

He booted three goals in Collingwood's rout of Port Adelaide on Saturday night, following two goals in Opening Round. The former VFL player was Collingwood's leading goalkicker for five consecutive seasons between 2019-23.

His consistency has been crucial to coach Craig McRae's side, including kicking a career-high 47 goals in the club's 2023 premiership campaign. – Callum Twomey

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LIONS FLAG HERO NOT YET THINKING CONTRACT

BRISBANE premiership hero Callum Ah Chee says he loves the Lions, but has his eyes set on playing great footy before he worries about inking a contract extension.

The 27-year-old is fresh off the best of his nine AFL seasons and is eyeing off a new deal, with his current contract expiring at season’s end.

Once moving permanently forward midway through last year, Ah Chee starred for Brisbane, kicking 27 goals, including four in the Grand Final win over Sydney.

He was named the joint Player of the Finals, so significant was his impact.

"I love it here, I love Brissie," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au.

"Queensland has been my whole life since I got drafted. I love my time here and want to do what I can for the team to get back there (premiership) again."

As reported by Inside Trading last week, a multi-year deal is expected for the former top-10 draft pick.

"I just let my manager take care of that. I just want to play the best football I can for the team and worry about that," Ah Chee said. – Michael Whiting

HAWK'S RISE CAPPED WITH MASSIVE BOOTS DEAL

HAWTHORN star Dylan Moore has landed one of the most lucrative boot deals in the AFL, becoming the League’s first Skechers ambassador.

The Californian footwear giant has been a platinum partner with the Hawks since the end of 2022, expanding its footprint in the Australian market.

Skechers have been developing football boots in the past few years and signed England captain Harry Kane to a lifetime, multi-million-pound boot deal in 2023, shortly after the striker moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

Dylan Moore in action during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au understands the All-Australian forward will collect one of the biggest boot deals in the AFL for wearing the SKX 1.5 Elite Skechers in 2025.

While boot deals pale in comparison to other apparel partnerships in the NBA, NFL or the Premier League, they are on the rise again in the AFL.

West Coast young gun Harley Reid has had a deal with Puma since before he was drafted, while Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos has a long-term contract with Nike. Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli is also a Nike ambassador. – Josh Gabelich

RULE TWEAK COULD BE KING MAKER

A DRAFT rule tweak could pave the way for Sydney to gain access to their highly rated Academy-tied youngsters, led by potential top 10 picks Max King and Noah Chamberlain.

King, a versatile 191cm midfielder, has rocketed into calculations as a potential top selection in this year's draft after kicking six goals in a victory over the Giants' Academy side last weekend.

Chamberlain, an athletic 192cm goalkicking forward, is also seen by recruiters as a likely first-round pick, with Sydney having ties to a third talented Academy prospect in Lachie Carmichael as well.

A previous rule, introduced in 2017, limited top four clubs to matching only one Academy bid inside the top 20 picks and prevented top eight clubs from matching no more than two Academy bids inside the top 20 selections.

Noah Chamberlain in action during the Coates Talent League match between Sydney Swans Academy and Sandringham Dragons at RSEA Park on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, that rule was removed by the AFL heading into the 2025 season, which opens the door for Sydney to gain access to the gun Academy trio regardless of its final ladder position if they hold enough picks under the points system.

The change could also benefit Gold Coast, who has access to potential No.1 pick Zeke Uwland and likely first-round selection Beau Addinsall, though its impact could be negated by changes to the Draft Value Index (DVI) points system.

The League opted to wait until 2025 to bring in its revised new DVI bidding system, which will squeeze the points attached to later picks and also reduce the discount from 20 per cent to 10 per cent for clubs who match Academy bids.

Zeke Uwland during the 2024 Futures U17 Boys match on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans have made finals for three straight years, while they have also finished inside the top four in two of the last three seasons, and remain among the premiership favourites despite a disappointing 0-2 start to the campaign.

Gold Coast is also gunning for a first ever top eight finish after starting its campaign in convincing fashion last weekend, while Brisbane – which has Academy ties to a potential top 10 pick in Dan Annable – is again expected to contend for a premiership.

The rule was never enacted across the last eight years, with Gold Coast able to match three top 20 bids on Academy prospects Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers in 2023 after failing to qualify for finals that year. – Riley Beveridge

WA PROSPECT READY FOR LEAGUE TEST

WA midfielder Fred Rodriguez is in the frame to start the WAFL season at League level with South Fremantle after a terrific pre-season that has showcased his improvement as a skilful and big-bodied onballer.

Rodriguez is arguably the leading midfield prospect in a talented pool of WA players who will be watched closely this season by a West Coast team needing to add onball class and depth.

A dual-sided midfielder who grew in prominence through his underage year in 2024, Rodriguez was a standout in the Bulldogs’ pre-season WAFL game last weekend, winning plenty of the ball and using it with poise and skill.

With the Bulldogs set to play their final practice game against East Perth on Sunday, WA talent manager Adam Jones said the young gun was in the frame to make his League debut in two weeks.

Fred Rodriguez in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys training session at The Hanger on December 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He’s a really hard-working midfielder who works offensively and defensively, he has really good skills on both sides of his body, and he’s had a great pre-season and set himself up for a strong year," Jones told AFL.com.au.

"He has the potential to play League football early and based on what he did on the weekend, he'd be in the frame (for a round-one debut). He hasn't looked out of place, so it's a good sign."

The Eagles also enter this year with Koby Evans as part of their Next Generation Academy, with the Perth product enjoying an "awesome" pre-season in the midfield after playing last year as a pressure forward.

"He's got real dynamic speed, an ability to go from inside to outside, and he's developed so much over the summer in terms of his professionalism and commitment, so we're excited about what he can do this year," Jones said. – Nathan Schmook