A proposed series of scratch matches between non-Victorian AFLW teams is unlikely to go ahead as clubs grapple with how to best utilise the state leagues

Lisa Steane in action for Sydney in a VFLW game in May 2024. Picture: Sydney FC

A PLAN for a series of scratch matches between non-Victorian AFLW teams has been flagged but is unlikely to go ahead after a number of stumbling blocks.

Clubs are continuing to grapple with how they work with and utilise state leagues, an issue that has plagued the AFLW since its beginnings.

Victorian clubs – with the exception of Richmond – all have access to a VFLW team, whether that falls under the club's banner or is an affiliate.

But non-Victorian clubs don't have direct access or affiliations with second-tier clubs in their respective states.

VFLW captains pose during the 2025 VFL/W Season Launch on March 11, 2025. in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Preliminary discussions were held between the AFL and a number of non-Victorian clubs, spearheaded by Sydney, with interest from sides including Adelaide, Brisbane and Fremantle, around the possibility of a scratch match series.

Both Sydney and Greater Western Sydney won't participate in the VFLW competition during the upcoming season, having each played five matches last year.

Concerns raised across the two clubs included the strength of opposition – with many VFLW sides barely fielding any AFLW players – and subsequent effectiveness of the undertaking, the loading and deloading involved in getting players ready, the travel and expense.

Both said their VFLW stints were important for fast-tracking new players into the fold, but that they are in different positions with their list structures this year.

The scratch match pitch involved non-Victorian clubs playing three games apiece over the March-May period, paying their own expenses.

North Melbourne players congratulate Nyakoat Dojiok on being awarded player of the match during the 2024 rebel VFLW Grand Final against the Western Bulldogs on July 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year saw West Coast travel to Gold Coast in April, piggybacking on the men's match between the two clubs. The Suns later played Sydney, while the Eagles played Fremantle.

A few sticking points emerged. It's understood the AFL was keen to also include train-on and top-age academy players in the matches, alongside the AFLW players, while in general, the clubs wanted as many AFLW players as possible (bar the most senior and those with carefully managed loads).

The protracted nature of the discussions has seen waning interest from some non-Victorian clubs, who are cognisant of the approaching pre-season which commences in mid-May.

Both GWS and Gold Coast, among others, have indicated they will stick to their own internal training and won't take part this year, but are keen to help facilitate discussions to lock in longer-term plans.

One club did note that the proposal gave top non-Vic talent a chance to experience elite football, saying they felt the Coates Talent League for Victorian 18-year-olds was often at a higher standard than some state league games.

By contrast, one Victorian footy boss said they felt the opportunity provided to non-Victorian 18-year-olds to play two or three years of senior footy (e.g. the SANFLW) gave those draftees a head start at AFLW level.

Northern academy teams play four games in the Coates League, compared to 14 for Victorian and Tasmanian sides, while top-age talent in South Australia and Western Australia play senior footy in the SANFLW competition.

The SANFLW home-and-away season runs from mid-March to July, while the WAFLW (with a new side in Perth) has shifted back a month, now running from the end of March to the start of August.

The VFLW has been pushed back, running from mid-April to the start of August, while the QAFLW (which has had two new teams in Moreton Bay and Morningside added) will be played from the start of April to mid-August.

South Australian, West Australian and Queensland AFLW clubs can release their players to these competitions if they choose, but given there are no direct affiliations between non-Victorian AFLW teams and state league sides, issues around load management, position choices and game styles come to the fore, as well as the level of competition.

Clubs are increasingly seeing greater value in the scrimmages held during the season – consisting of cobbled-together sides of unselected AFLW players – feeling it is a higher quality game than most state league matches.

As a rough rule, expect players to be only released to the non-Victorian state leagues only to aid in individual development (ie a 20-year-old who was only able to break through for one AFLW game last year) or if match-time is required after recovery from a long-term injury like a knee reconstruction.