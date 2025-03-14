Reigning VFLW premier North Melbourne has partnered with Werribee for the 2025 VFLW season, the latter's first foray into the women's state league competition

North Melbourne VFLW players are seen during the VFLW semi-final against Williamstown on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has partnered with standalone club Werribee for the 2025 VFLW season.

Now known as the North Melbourne Werribee Kangaroos, the partnership marks the Werribee Football Club's first foray into the VFLW competition.

The Kangaroos are the reigning VFLW premiers, and will unfurl their premiership flag against Carlton at Arden Street Oval on April 18, while Werribee is the reigning VFL premier.

The partnership means that Werribee will now technically hold both VFL and VFLW premierships concurrently.

The three-year deal will see the Kangaroos play up to four games per year at Werribee's home ground of Avalon Airport Oval, but will continue to train at Arden St Oval. North Melbourne will also expand its Next Generation Academy program into the City of Wyndham, giving the Academy access to young multicultural and Indigenous footballers in the region.

"We believe this model is the best outcome for growing the female game in Wyndham for current and future players, plus others wishing to get involved in women’s football," Werribee CEO Mark Penaluna said.

"This partnership will provide enormous opportunities for local female players to take that important and challenging step to the elite level and enables our club to begin our journey into women’s football."

It comes after Richmond announced it would no longer be affiliated with Port Melbourne in the VFLW competition after a four-year partnership.