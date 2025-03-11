A boundary umpire throws the ball in during the AFLW elimination final between Port Adelaide and Richmond on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFL Executive General Manager of Football Laura Kane is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie White (nee Mirabile) as AFLW Umpire Head Coach.

White commenced her umpiring journey in 2008 at the Moorabbin Saints Junior Football League (now SMJFL), before becoming the second woman to be promoted to the VFL Senior Field Umpire List in 2017. White umpired in 25 VFL games and 8 AFLW games.



White was selected to umpire the inaugural AFLW match between Carlton and Collingwood in front of nearly 25,000 fans (2017) and umpired her first AFLW Grand Final in 2018 between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Ikon Park.



Following her umpiring career, White was appointed as an AFL Umpiring Match Analyst in 2020. White has since led the AFL Female Umpiring Academy as Coach and more recently been the Umpire Talent Programs Lead. White has been an assistant umpire coach in the AFLW competition for the last three seasons.



Kane said she was thrilled with White’s appointment.



“Annie has been a trailblazer in the female umpiring space – having umpired the very first AFLW match – and we are thrilled to have her move into this key leadership role for our AFLW umpires,” said Ms Kane.



“Annie brings with her rich experience from her time in the game and in our wider umpiring programs and is extremely well placed to best support the next generation of AFLW Umpires.”



Stephen McBurney Head of Officiating also congratulated Annie on her recent appointment.



"Annie's professionalism and dedication to umpiring is outstanding. We're so thrilled for her to take on this leadership role and the entire AFLW umpiring program is in great hands with Annie at the helm.”



“Annie has proven herself as a successful umpiring coach and mentor. We know Annie’s appointment will be welcomed by all umpires across the AFLW and in our talent pathways."

