She's the sister of Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch, but from working as a nurse to her greatest non-footy lesson, there's plenty you didn't know about Beth Lynch

Beth Lynch warms up ahead of round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Richmond defender Beth Lynch, who's known for her hard tackling and athleticism.

From her best life lesson to a little-known fact about herself, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Beth than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

May - my mum's nana's middle name and now my niece's middle name as well.

What’s your hometown?

Blairgowrie, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Getting taken down by Laura McClelland.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I’m a bit of a clean freak, but not as bad as Maddie Shevlin.

Maddie Shevlin (left) and Beth Lynch celebrate victory during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Steak night or parma night?

Parma always.

What’s your coffee order?

Soy cap, nice and simple.

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo, I don’t have friends out in the west :(

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Separate your colours when washing.

Kirsty Lamb is tackled by Beth Lynch during Port Adelaide's elimination final against Richmond on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Victoria Hotel, Footscray.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Probably would be my coach, Ferg [head coach Ryan Ferguson].

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Can’t go past Fluff [backs coach Chris Muratore].

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Low bun.

Tom Lynch presents sister Beth her Richmond jumper ahead of her Tigers debut in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yeah nursing in the Emergency Department, a few days a fortnight.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Year six athletes day.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Don’t think I have one.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Got to be Cheeky Monkey for coffee.

Recommend a movie or book

Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins.