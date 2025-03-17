Richmond's new AFLW specialist forwards coach Brendan Fevola is already making a great impression on the team, and hasn't lost his ability to kick a big goal

Brendan Fevola poses for a photo at Richmond's headquarters in February 2025. Picture: The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick

IN THE halcyon days of the 'Fevolution', it was near impossible to imagine him helping out a women's side.

Brendan Fevola was a powerful dreadlocked Carlton (and then Brisbane) key forward, who few could stop on the field, leading the Blues' goalkicking count on seven occasions and winning three Coleman Medals in a career spanning from 1999-2010.

He played hard and partied harder, and since his retirement and move into the media – both within and outside of the football world – has been public about his challenges with mental health, alcohol and gambling.

But after a one-day stint helping out Collingwood's AFLW side last year, the father of four girls was hooked, and has since been appointed a specialist forwards coach with Richmond's AFLW team.

Brendan Fevola with the 2005 Michael Tuck Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Specialist coaches aren't in charge of the entire line, and so usually help players with technique and tactics associated with their role – in the case of the forwards, that would involve contested marking, leading for the footy and goalkicking.

While clubs are not yet back in AFLW pre-season training, voluntary sessions have been facilitated after a "blackout" holiday period, and Fevola has already made his way down to Punt Road to lend a hand.

"Pretty much as soon as he was announced, he was down the next week," star midfielder Ellie McKenzie told AFL.com.au.

"So he's really keen. He's got a great energy about him, and he's already added a lot of value to our group, a lot of cool insights that you don't get just from, I guess, probably a normal coach.

"He was one of the best forwards in the game, kicked bags of goals, played a heap of games, so we're really excited to have him on board. As I said, his energy is just unreal, so he's brought some good vibes to the early start of our training."

McKenzie said the 44-year-old can still "launch it 60m, gun-barrel straight".

"He's very assertive with what he says, in a really good way. He's really clear with what he what he's telling us, and he's been one of the best. He's lived it as well, so he's got really good experiences to add," she said.

"All the girls have loved his feedback that he's given so far. Like he says, sometimes you just need someone a little bit different to word it a different way, for it to click."

Ellie McKenzie (right) celebrates a goal during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Tigers had an eventful season, defeating those below them on the ladder, but struggling to close the gap on the top sides, eventually running into a rampaging Port Adelaide in a 24-point elimination final loss.

To rub salt into the wound, two-time All Australian half-back/midfielder Eilish Sheerin moved to North Melbourne, the out-of-contract star pulling the pin on her time at Punt Road.

But McKenzie herself finally strung together a full season, having missed most of 2023 with a small fracture in her ankle, while 2022 was plagued with an overgrown calf muscle inhibiting her Achilles.

"I felt our first block was really strong, we played some really good football. And for me, I was just happy to be out there again and being consistent on the track. So I felt like we were in a really good spot early," McKenzie said.

"Then we faced a few tougher teams – North down in Tassie, that was really hard, and then going up to Darwin against a really strong Essendon as well. I think toward the end of the season, you could see that fatigue kick in.

"We're not, I guess, an experienced finals team either, which isn't an excuse, but I think a lot of girls were quite fatigued coming into the back of that, and then we face a Port Adelaide who were absolutely flying and on their home deck.

"Obviously Eilish is a gun. She's an unreal person and a great player, and she'll be dearly missed in our team, but we've got some girls who can step into that role, and some young girls coming through who can really step up for us now that Eilish has gone. That'll be really exciting, to add a few different pieces to mix and have a bit of depth in our midfield as well."