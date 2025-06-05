Brent Daniels is back after two months on the sidelines, while two midfielders are also edging closer to returns

Brent Daniels runs with the ball during the Opening Round match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood Magpies at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AS GREATER Western Sydney continues to come to terms with the loss of inspirational veteran Callan Ward, the Giants will welcome back one of their more dangerous weapons this week with Brent Daniels to return after eight weeks out.

Coach Adam Kingsley confirmed the Giants dynamo would play in Saturday night's clash with Port Adelaide in Canberra as they chase three wins in a row for the first time this season.

"He's really important for us, his feet around stoppage are some of the best in our team. His decision making, his ability to play multiple positions and finishing are elite levels so we need him back in our team," Kingsley said of Daniels, who led the AFL for goal assists last season.

Kingsley also forecast a comeback for gun midfielder Finn Callaghan next week against Brisbane after a shoulder injury, and in a further boost, is hopeful that fellow midfielder Stephen Coniglio has turned a corner in his recovery from a nerve issue in his glute after he ran freely at training.

Along with the season-ending knee injury to Ward, the Giants will also need to find a plan B in the ruck for the next three weeks with Keiren Briggs out injured with an ankle problem.

Kingsley admitted 21-year-old Nick Madden was a "reasonable chance" to debut against Port but there are other options as well including a return for veteran Lachie Keefe.

The third option is that Jake Riccardi is asked to assume chief ruck responsibilities with support from Callum Brown.

As the dust settles on the devastation around Ward's absence for the rest of the season, his coach says he'll be given as much time as he needs to determine his own future.

"He'll book in for surgery in the next week or two, he'll get through all that and have plenty of time to think about it. Last year was his call to come back and continue to play so we'll allow him to make the call and see where it lands," Kingsley said.

The Giants coach also reflected on the lever he pulled in calling on Ward, crutches and all, to address his side at three-quarter time against Richmond last week before they successfully reigned in a five-goal deficit.

"In that point in time we needed to play like Wardy. We weren't doing that and I thought it was a good opportunity for him to address the group. That's who we need to become both individually and as a team," he said.

"It was heartfelt, you could see our players were locked in and absorbing each and every word and we got the response that we needed.

"For him to be able to put that aside (his injury) and address the group sums up the kind of person that he is."

Of further encouragement for the Giants in that final term was the impact of young forwards Aaron Cadman and Callum Brown, while Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan was kept goalless for the first time in 42 games.

Kingsley said there was no conditioning issue with Hogan coming into the game, just that he was simply beaten on the day.

"He's in really good physical shape. Ben Miller is a young key back who did a terrific job on him. It doesn't happen often, but it does happen. He's fine, he's moving well, he trained fully today," he said.

Jesse Hogan handballs during the R12 match between GWS and Richmond at Engie Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"That was particularly pleasing (Cadman and Brown's games). It wasn't just the fact that they kicked goals it was the way they competed. The way they pressured and defended created opportunities for us.

"We know if we're to make finals we can't just rely on Jesse or Toby Greene we need a team effort and we're building towards that."