Callan Ward has travelled to Melbourne to be with family after suffering a potentially career-ending knee injury

Callan Ward is seen at three-quarter time during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Engie Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward has travelled to Melbourne to be with family following the devastating knee injury he suffered early in the Giants' thrilling comeback win over Richmond.

After initial clinical assessment by club medical staff at the ground, Ward will now consult with his surgeon in Melbourne this week to determine next steps.

The club confirmed post-match on Saturday night that it "expected" the much-loved Ward had suffered an ACL injury which will almost certainly draw curtains on his sensational career.

Ward was contesting a mark on the outer wing with opponent Hugo Ralphsmith, before the ball went to ground. His right leg pivoted as he tried to tackle Ralphsmith and he collapsed in agony.

There were emotional scenes as the 35-year-old was helped from the field by trainers, while the home fans warmly applauded one of their favourite players.

Ward was visibly upset as he underwent assessment on the sidelines with teammate Lachie Whitfield seen hugging and kissing him on the forehead before he was helped to the rooms.

All the immediate signs, including the TV commentary, was that Ward had done an ACL, with coach Adam Kingsley confirming after the game that the club suspected the worst.

"It doesn't look great. Obviously incredibly disappointing for our footy club … such an important person, important player," Kingsley said.

"He's a fantastic clubman, he sees the game really well and there's no doubt that he'll add value in whatever he does. It just won't be on the field, unfortunately."

Ward had signed a one-year deal for 2025 and was living apart from his wife and three young children, who are in Melbourne, as he tried to win an elusive premiership.

The veteran midfielder was one of the Giants' first co-captains when they entered the League in 2012 and has played 326 games - 60 for the Western Bulldogs and 266 for the Giants.

An ACL tear in his left knee ruined Ward's 2019 season, meaning he missed their only Grand Final so far, which they lost to the Tigers.