GWS veteran Callan Ward, who is living apart from his family this season in a bid to win a premiership, looks to have suffered a serious knee injury

Callan Ward sheds tears as he leaves the field injured during the R12 match between GWS and Richmond at Engie Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney great Callan Ward was in tears after suffering a knee injury that looks like ending his storied AFL career.

The obvious fear on Saturday afternoon at Engie Stadium was that the former Giants captain had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

If that is the case, the 35-year-old will not play again this season. He signed a one-year deal for 2025 and is living apart from his wife and three young children, who are in Melbourne, as he tries to win an elusive premiership.

"It feels like a bad one, an ACL. Initially I was probably in shock, but now I'm all right, there's a lot worse going on than me hurting my knee," Ward told Fox Footy at three-quarter time.

"It was a change of direction, like a typical ACL."

There were emotional scenes in the first term when Ward needed help from trainers to limp from the field.

The home fans warmly applauded one of their favourite players, and fellow veteran Giant Lachie Whitfield hugged Ward before he was helped to the rooms.

Ward had contested a mark on the outer wing with opponent Hugo Ralphsmith, then the ball went to ground.

The Giants veteran's right leg pivoted as he tried to tackle Ralphsmith and he collapsed in agony.

All the immediate signs, and all the TV commentary, was that Ward had done an ACL.

Ward was one of the Giants' first co-captains when they joined the AFL in 2012 and he has played 326 games - 60 for the Western Bulldogs and 266 for GWS.

An ACL tear in his left knee ruined Ward's 2019 season, meaning he missed their only Grand Final so far, which they lost to the Tigers.

GWS kicked the opening goal of Saturday's game, but Richmond piled on the next five to take control in the first quarter after Ward left the field.

