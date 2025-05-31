Darcy Jones celebrates during the R12 match between GWS and Richmond at Engie Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AN EMOTION-charged Greater Western Sydney has come from the clouds with the only five goals of the final term to snatch a three-point victory over a brave Richmond at Engie Stadium.

The Giants trailed by 28 points at the last change but inspired by a team talk from the injured Callan Ward, finished over the top of the wayward Tigers to clinch a 12.8 (80) to 10.17 (77) win on Saturday.

Ward had little impact on the contest after being forced out of the game in the opening term with what appears to be a career-threatening knee injury until giving a team-lifting speech before the Giants surged home.

Callum Brown booted two critical goals in the final term including the match-winner with a snap at the 25-minute mark to seal a rousing triumph with the Giants' inaugural co-captain sidelined.

The Tigers were already on top when Ward slumped to the turf and grabbed at his right knee after it buckled while attempting a tackle, then booted the next four goals to build a strong lead that had the Giants on the ropes until the dying stages.

Ward waved to the crowd as he was helped from the field before breaking down in tears once on the sidelines and soon being subbed out of the game.

The 35-year-old returned to the field with the Giants searching for inspiration to make one final push after the Tigers had held sway at the stoppages throughout the opening three terms.

"'Kingers' [coach Adam Kingsley] put it on me late, just about playing our role, being reliable, a few different things weren't not doing that well at the moment," Ward told Fox Footy after speaking to his Giants teammates at the last change.

"I'm not sure but it feels like a bad one, like an ACL. Initially I was probably in shock but now I'm feeling alright, there's a lot worse going on than me hurting my knee.

"It (happened) in the tackle, just the change of direction, like a typical ACL."

Lachie Ash was pivotal to the Giants turning the contest back in their favour with his run and carry damaging as he gathered game highs of 35 disposals and 793m gained.

The dashing defender's partner in crime Lachie Whitfield was also influential despite spending more time further up the field to find 28 disposals, while Tom Green (30 disposals, six clearances) was important in matching the Tigers at the coalface.

Aaron Cadman (two goals) also stepped up in the final term with several strong marks and a goal while Jake Riccardi helped keep his side in the game with a pair of earlier majors.

The Tigers left the door open for the Giants when booting 1.6 to 2.2 in the second term but appeared to pay the price just as much for running out of legs.

Dion Prestia was critical to the Tigers breaking the game open in his first match of the season as their onball brigade controlled the stoppages with 16-6 clearances just in the opening term.

The three-time premiership midfielder finished with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal, while former Giants Jacob Hopper (29, 13, one) and Tim Taranto (23, five, two) also set the tone.

The Tigers trio combined for 19 clearances to the last change while the Giants as a team could only gather 17 to the same point before the contest was flipped on its head in the final term.

Tigers spearhead Tom Lynch booted two majors as Giants defender Sam Taylor lowered his colours on a rare off day, while Steely Green also finished with a pair of goals as the young visitors impressed until overrun.

Callan Ward knee injury rocks the Giants

The Giants' inaugural co-captain has been an inspiration since moving to a start-up club at the age of 21 but there are fears that he could be about to end his career in the worst possible way. In a typically brave and determined act, Ward went to ground then bounced straight back up to pressure his Tigers opponent and try to lock the ball in the Giants' forward half. But as he closed to tackle Hugo Ralphsmith, Ward's right knee buckled and the 35-year-old slumped to the turf. The veteran knows the pain of a serious knee injury all too well after rupturing an ACL in 2019 and missing the Giants' run to a Grand Final, and in his 327nd match made a point to wave to the home crowd as he was helped from the field before breaking down on the sidelines as reality hit.

Triple-premiership Tiger turns back the clock

Dion Prestia has suffered from a long list of injuries in recent times and was restricted to only 13 matches last year before playing his first game of this season in the clash with the Giants. The 32-year-old showed few signs of an Achilles injury that has kept him on the sidelines as he lined up at the opening centre bounce and soon turned back the clock with a classy right-foot snap that sailed through for a goal. The three-time premiership onballer finished with 31 disposals and seven clearances as the young Tigers proved that their rebuild is in safe hands with just enough experience still running through the side.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 4.3 7.6 12.8 (80)

RICHMOND 6.5 7.11 10.16 10.17 (77)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Brown 3, Riccardi 2, Cadman 2, Green, Angove, Greene, Briggs, McMullin

Richmond: Taranto 2, Green 2, Lynch 2, Prestia, Faull, Hopper, Sonsie

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Ash, Green, Brown, Whitfield, Jones, Kelly

Richmond: Hopper, Taranto, Prestia, Nankervis, Banks

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Ward (knee)

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Callan Ward in the first quarter)

Richmond: Kamdyn McIntosh (replaced Luke Trainor in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Engie Stadium