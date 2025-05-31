Follow all the action from Saturday's round 12 games

GOLD Coast will take on another form side when it welcomes Fremantle to People First Stadium on Saturday.

The Suns look set to play finals for the first time, sitting at 8-2 after three consecutive wins.

The Dockers have bounced back to form just when they needed to, beating Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide in the past fortnight.

That has lifted them to 6-5 as they chase a finals place in 2025.

Fremantle has named Nat Fyfe for his first game of the season along with ruck Sean Darcy and Josh Draper, with injured skipper Alex Pearce (leg), Isaiah Dudley (personal) and Cooper Simpson (shoulder) out.

Gold Coast v Fremantle at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: David Swallow

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe

The Suns will play with two rucks, with Ned Moyle coming into the side, while gun first-year midfielder Leo Lombard will debut. Malcolm Rosas and Ethan Read have been omitted.

Greater Western Sydney will be hoping to build on last week's win over Carlton when it hosts Richmond at Engie Stadium.

The Giants jumped to 6-5 after a strong win over the Blues at Marvel Stadium.

The Tigers have won three games this year, but have slumped to back-to-back defeats.

The Giants has brought in Josh Kelly for his first game in a month along with Toby McMullin, with Jacob Wehr and Harry Rowston omitted.

Richmond has added some firepower and experience in the form of skipper Toby Nankervis, big forward Tom Lynch and veteran midfielder Dion Prestia, who plays his first game of 2025.

Goalsneak Maurice Rioli and ruck Samson Ryan (both omitted) join No.1 pick Sam Lalor (hamstring) on the sidelines.

In the only Saturday night game, Sydney meets Adelaide at the SCG in a crucial clash.

The Swans have struggled this year and at 4-7 desperately need a win if they are to keep their finals chances alive.

Adelaide is in the top-four conversation after improving to 7-4 thanks to a thrashing of West Coast last week.

The Crows are in good form after winning three of their past four games.

Sydney has omitted Ollie Florent, ending his streak of 130 successive games, while captain Callum Mills is suspended and Sam Wicks is out injured. Justin McInerney returns from suspension, as does Lewis Melican, with Caleb Mitchell recalled.

The Crows will be without Rory Laird (managed) and Zac Taylor (omitted), but veterans Brodie Smith and Taylor Walker come into the side.