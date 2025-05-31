Lloyd Meek looks dejected after Hawthorn's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN ruck Lloyd Meek has escaped suspension for his big hit on Patrick Lipinski in the Hawks' loss to Collingwood on Friday night.

Meek arrived late and crashed into Lipinski, who was about to mark, during the third quarter of Hawthorn's 51-point loss at the MCG.

Lipinski kicked a major from the goalsquare but was then substituted due to concussion.

The Match Review Officer said Meek "made a genuine attempt to spoil the ball, that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and that he took reasonable care to avoid making forceful high contact to Lipinski in the marking contest".

The MRO added: "It could not have been reasonably foreseen that Lipinski’s head would make forceful contact with the ground as a result of Meek’s conduct."

It's welcome news for the Hawks, who slipped to 7-5 after their third straight loss, with Meek available for Thursday night's big clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Hawks forward Mabior Chol was fined for an obscene gesture during the loss to the Pies.

