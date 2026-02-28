Check out all the prizes on offer this year in AFL Fantasy

AFL FANTASY Classic is back bigger than ever in 2026.

It's the biggest year ever in terms of prizing, with plenty up for grabs.

Whether you dominate the whole season, pop up for a huge week or are a master with your trades, there's a chance to go home with something great.

Check out the prize breakdown below:

Major prize

- A TOYOTA TUNDRA PLATINUM, valued at up to $182,000 driveaway

- AFL Grand Final package for two valued at $5,500

- An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $20,000 AUD CRO

The total value for the Major Prize is up to $207,500

Runner-up prize

$10,000 AUD

Third place prize

$5,000 AUD

Fourth place prize

$1,000 AUD

Fifth place prize

$1,000 AUD

Sixth place prize

$1,000 AUD

Seventh place prize

$500 AUD

Eighth place prize

$500 AUD

Ninth place prize

$500 AUD

Tenth place prize

$500 AUD

Crypto.com Highest Team Value of the Year

Awarded to the Eligible Participant whose AFL Fantasy team has the highest dollar value, inclusive of remaining salary.

An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $6,000 AUD CRO

Highest weekly score

- AFL Store Voucher each valued at $100

- Sherrin Full Size AFL Football each valued at $260

- An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $200 AUD CRO

2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th highest weekly score

- An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $200 AUD CRO

Crypto.com Trade of the Week

- An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $200 AUD CRO

Fantasy Classic verified clubs winner

The Eligible Participant who has scored the most points overall and is ranked the highest (calculated in accordance with the Ts & Cs) in each of the 18 verified club leagues after the completion of the Home and Away season, will be determined the winner.

In addition, the verified league must match exactly with the Club that has been selected under the ‘who do you support’ section at the time of registration.

- 1 x AFL Official Club Guernsey each valued at $130

- An allocation in the winner's active Crypto.com App Account in the sum of $400 AUD CRO

Fantasy Classic top 100 ranked prizes

From all Eligible Entries, the Eligible Participants who are ranked from 1st to 100th after the completion of the season, will be determined the winners.

1 x AFL Fantasy Hat each valued at $50

If you are a prize winner in the 2026 promotion, our promotion partner, Engage Hub, will be in contact with you to confirm your details.

