Tasmania government officials are aiming for the new stadium at Macquarie Point to be ready in tile for the 2031 season

Hobart's proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

THE TASMANIA Devils will likely play their first three seasons at existing venues, with the Macquarie Point stadium not set to be ready until 2031.

The $1.13 billion project was approved by parliament in December after an at-times bitter debate about whether it was in the best interests of the state.

Construction of the 23,000-seat waterfront stadium was a condition of the Devils being granted entry into the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

Despite initial hopes the stadium would be ready in 2029, CEO Brendon Gale conceded late last year it was a "fair assumption" games would not be played there until the 2030 season.

But on Wednesday, Minister for Macquarie Point Urban Renewal Eric Abetz said the government was now working towards having the venue ready for the 2031 season, the new club's fourth campaign in the AFL.

"Everybody would want the stadium finished yesterday if at all possible," he told reporters.

"Given the amount of government money ... the issues of probity which the parliament has quite rightly required - that does tend to slow things down.

"Rome wasn't built in a day and the Macquarie Point stadium won’t be built in a day either."

A render of the proposed new stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

Macquarie Point Development Corporation CEO Anne Beach told the ABC the aim was to finish the stadium by the end of 2030 and did not anticipate it would be ready until the 2031 season.

Ms Beach said the development corporation was working to the timelines in the AFL deal that stipulate a 2028-30 delivery window.

"It's important for the delivery of the stadium that we don't just get it to practical completion but also make sure it's ready for play," Ms Beach said.

Brendon Gale at the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Pictures: AFL Photos

"There's things we need to allow time for and consider, like the laying of the turf and allowing time for that turf to be established."

The funding agreement between the state government and the AFL says the licence could be terminated if the stadium is not built by the end of 2030.

The club is expected to play at Ninja Stadium (Bellerive Oval) in Hobart and University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston before the new stadium is completed.