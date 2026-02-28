Archie Roberts, Trent Rivers and Jack Sinclair. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS VALUE options fall and expected reliable rookies drop away, the Fantasy defensive line has become one of the hardest in 2026.

Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000), Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000) and Nic Newman (DEF, $753,000) are either injured or suspended, and Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) hasn't quite locked himself into teams this pre-season.

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) has shown his ability in patches but his scoring remains uncertain on a wing for Gold Coast.

So who are some of the options in less than 10 per cent of teams coaches could be looking at?

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000)

Ownership: 8.6 per cent

Remarkably, the Giants half-back is owned by less than nine per cent of teams. Along with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – who also has an early bye – Whitfield is tipped to be among the best defenders this season, but his ownership doesn't quite reflect it just yet. His 43 in wet conditions in the AAMI Community Series shouldn't scare coaches off, given it came in just 46 per cent time on ground.

Lachie Whitfield is tackled by Billy Frampton during the match simulation between Collingwood and GWS at La Trobe University Sports Park on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Daicos (DEF, $988,000)

Ownership: 6.5 per cent

Does more midfield time beckon for the gun Pie this season? Daicos was among the game's best half-backs last year and, even if that is where he begins this season, he averaged 94 in the same role. Perhaps some minor tweaks to the Pies' game style, and a few more stints in the middle, could provide the slight boost coaches are looking for.

Josh Daicos poses during Collingwood's 2026 team photo day at the KGM Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,050,000)

Ownership: 5.7 per cent

Fresh off a breakout year, the dashing Giant showed no signs of slowing down as he was named Victoria's best in AAMI AFL Origin. Ash and Whitfield are the key drivers of the Giants' ball movement from defence and that is unlikely to change in 2026.

Lachie Ash celebrates during the round 20 match between GWS and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 202. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn O'Sullivan (DEF/MID, $564,000)

Ownership: 4.3 per cent

The second-year Roo is set for a bigger role in the middle for North Melbourne this year. The main question is whether O'Sullivan is pure impact – which may limit his scoring – or if he can accumulate to provide the upside required. With George Wardlaw sidelined to start the season, he may be one worth considering.

Finn O'Sullivan poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000)

Ownership: 4.1 per cent

An elite Fantasy scorer who has averaged 100 in four straight years, Sinclair is somehow in just four per cent of teams. Wanganeen-Milera is set for a midfield role and some time forward, so St Kilda is set to rely on its new co-captain to set things up from defence. He proved that in the AAMI Community Series on Saturday, scoring 149 against Essendon.

Jack Sinclair poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lawson Humphries (DEF, $740,000)

Ownership: 3.6 per cent

The Cat has been an eye-catcher across two pre-season games, both in Origin and the AAMI Community Series, as he looks to go to the next level in 2026. He scored 85 and 83 in those two games and is priced at around 70.5. Humphries is another worth keeping an eye on in Opening Round.

Lawson Humphries celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Yartapuulti in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000)

Ownership: 3.2 per cent

The young Bomber looks set for more midfield time this year after a breakout 2025 campaign. Roberts can add midfield depth at Essendon to mix with his defensive role, as the likes of Jayden Nguyen, Jacob Farrow and Max Kondogiannis push for spots in the backline. Roberts had 16 CBAs and scored 106 against St Kilda on Saturday.

Archie Roberts poses for a photo during Essendon's official team photo day on February 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,065,000)

Ownership: 2.1 per cent

It's understandable – with the emergence of Jaspa Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot and the return of Keidean Coleman – that coaches may be slightly scared off Zorko. But he showed in the match sim that those concerns may be overblown with a dominant performance across half-back. Even at 37, he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Rivers (DEF, $865,000)

Ownership: 2.1 per cent

The Demon is going under the radar as Caleb Windsor and Harvey Langford get more attention, and it's perhaps unsurprising. But Rivers looks set to be part of the midfield rotation at Melbourne, and he scored 56 in just 38 per cent time on ground in the AAMI Community Series game against Richmond.

Trent Rivers kicks the ball during Melbourne's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Banks (DEF, $831,000)

Ownership: 2 per cent

A pre-season injury has meant Banks is a slightly forgotten man. But his incredible finish to last year – he averaged 89.1 in the final 15 games – should be remembered. Banks returned against the Demons and put together 50 points in just 42 per cent time on ground. He took three of the Tigers' six kick ins.

Sam Banks in action during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Wil Powell (DEF, $701,000)

Ownership: 1.2 per cent



The midfield role looks real for the Sun. Powell had the equal third most centre bounce attendances for Gold Coast (excluding ruck Jarrod Witts) against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series, and that was while playing just three quarters. He scored 64 and is a huge watch in Opening Round.

Wil Powell in action during Gold Coast's clash against Adelaide in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Christian Salem (DEF, $975,000)

Ownership: 1 per cent



The Dee had interest before an interrupted pre-season. But Salem is back and looking to back up his strong finish to 2025, when he averaged 98.3 in the final nine games. He scored 50 in 56 per cent time on ground against Richmond in a promising return so is a player at least worth considering for coaches.

Christian Salem poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

*ownership data as of February 28

