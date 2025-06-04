He's not a big name but Jack Payne is pushing for a place in the league's best backmen

Jack Payne during the round nine match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, May 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN A CROWDED field of contenders, Brisbane’s Jack Payne has entered the conversation as one of the AFL's best key defenders with the most consistent stretch of his career.

Although not in AFL.com.au’s mid-season All-Australian team – those positions went to Sam Taylor, Sam Collins and Cal Wilkie – Payne is nestled within a tight bunch of players nipping at their heels.

The 25-year-old Brisbane Academy graduate has found the balance between stopping his man and winning the ball back through 11 matches this season.

Only Taylor, Collins and Port Adelaide's Aliir Aliir average more than his 3.1 intercept marks a game.

And when it's Payne turn to play negator, he's done that with aplomb, losing just four of his 33 one-on-one contests.

Jack Payne marks under pressure during the round 11 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG, May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane co-captain and defensive sidekick Harris Andrews said Payne's development had been "unbelievable".

"He's just so solid down there and knows what to do in the right moment," Andrews said.

"His frame allows him to wrestle with the real big boys of the comp. It's been awesome to see him continue to develop as a player and person."

Top five intercept marks - Key defenders

Player Club Intercept marks Sam Taylor Greater Western Sydney 4.2 Aliir Aliir Port Adelaide 3.4 Sam Collins Gold Coast 3.2 Jack Payne Brisbane 3.1 Charlie Comben North Melbourne 3.1

Reigning All-Australian Jacob Weitering is ranked in the top five for both average intercept possessions and defensive one-on-ones (losing two of 25)

Defenders that might have snuck up on the average fan if they haven't been watching closely are Adelaide's Mark Keane, Geelong's Sam De Koning and Carlton's Jack Silvagni.

Keane wins the ball back as well as anyone, ranked fourth for intercepts, but has lost more than a third of his contests, while De Koning has proven to be the most difficult opponent to beat (it is happened just once in 22 attempts).

Top five rated key defenders - 100x

Player Club AFL rank Jack Silvagni Carlton #57 Callum Wilkie St Kilda #75 Sam De Koning Geelong #78 Sam Collins Gold Coast #80 Darcy Moore Collingwood #82

Silvagni, who is a test to play Essendon on Sunday night as he manages a groin injury, is the highest ranked key defender by Champion Data.

So, whether you like negators, interceptors or can find that rare combination of both, there's plenty of names old and new to choose from among the best key defenders in 2025.