Check out our experts' mid-season All-Australian team. Who gets in, who's unlucky, vote on your skipper

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jamie Elliott and Ed Richards. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has won just five games for this season, but the Saints have an equal-high three players in AFL.com.au's mid-season All-Australian team.

Seven AFL.com.au reporters based in multiple states around the country voted for their mid-year All-Australian teams this week, with the Saints joining Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney with three selections each.

>> CHECK OUT OUR FULL TEAM AND VOTE ON YOUR SKIPPER BELOW

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was one of 10 players selected in all seven teams, with Cal Wilkie and Jack Higgins joining him in the combined 22.

The Giants also have two defenders (Sam Taylor and Lachie Ash) and a forward (Jesse Hogan) in the side, while the Suns are represented in all three lines, with Sam Collins, Noah Anderson and Ben King all selected.

The 10 players selected in all seven teams are Bailey Smith, Jordan Dawson, Jamie Elliott, Jeremy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Max Gawn, Zach Merrett, Ed Richards, Wanganeen-Milera and King.

Underlining how open this year's field is at the halfway point of the season, a total of 37 players earned at least one selection from our reporters.

The team has 11 players – Kysaiah Pickett, Hugh McCluggage, Elliott, Smith, King, Anderson, Collins, Ash, Wanganeen-Milera, Higgins and Richards – who are on track for their first ever All-Australian blazer.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the match between Narrm and Sydney at the MCG in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Our collective team was not picked through a consensus, with our reporters instead submitting their 22s individually from each other. The teams were then combined into a 22 of players who received the most selections.

Of last year's mid-season team picked by our reporters, 10 players went on to be selected in the official team at the end of the year.

AFL.com.au mid-season All-Australian side

FB: Cal Wilkie, Sam Taylor, Lachie Ash

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Sam Collins, Bailey Dale

C: Ed Richards, Bailey Smith, Zach Merrett

HF: Jamie Elliott, Jeremy Cameron, Kysaiah Pickett

FF: Jack Higgins, Ben King, Jesse Hogan

Foll: Max Gawn, Nick Daicos, Jordan Dawson

I/C: Noah Anderson, Tristan Xerri, Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko

Selections by club

Gold Coast - 3

Greater Western Sydney - 3

St Kilda - 3

Brisbane - 2

Collingwood - 2

Geelong - 2

Melbourne - 2

Western Bulldogs - 2

Adelaide - 1

Essendon - 1

North Melbourne - 1