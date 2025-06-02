The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 12 games are in

Aidan Johnson kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE tall Aidan Johnson has been offered a two-match ban for his bump on St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

Johnson caught the Saints gun high with a late bump during the second quarter of the Demons' 28-point loss in Alice Springs on Sunday.

Wanganeen-Milera left the field to undergo a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) before being cleared to play out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, resulting in the two-game suspension.

Johnson is set to miss Melbourne's matches against Collingwood and Port Adelaide.

It is the second time Johnson has been suspended this season after copping a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle in round one.

Demons gun Kysaiah Pickett was charged with striking Marcus Windhager and can accept a $3125 fine with an early plea.