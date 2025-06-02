Ed Allan is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 12

Ed Allan handballs during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD young gun Ed Allan is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 12 after an eye-catching performance against Hawthorn.

Allan produced a classy display as the Magpies improved to 10-2 with a 51-point thrashing of the Hawks at the MCG on Friday night.

The son of former Hawk and Docker Ben, Allan had 23 disposals, five intercept possessions and three clearances.

Taken with pick No.19 in the 2022 Telstra AFL Draft, Allan has started to flourish for the Magpies in the past fortnight.

He had 24 disposals and eight tackles in the round 11 win over North Melbourne and backed that up against the Hawks.

Allan is the Magpies' first Rising Star nominee since Harvey Harrison in round 11 last year.

Collingwood is 10-2 and on top of the ladder ahead of facing Melbourne in the annual King's Birthday clash on Monday.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)