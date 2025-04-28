Xavier Lindsay is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round seven

Xavier Lindsay after being selected by Melbourne in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE young gun Xavier Lindsay has earned the round seven Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination after starring in the Demons' Anzac Day Eve win over Richmond.

Taken with pick No.11 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Lindsay has become a mainstay in the Demons' lineup in his debut season was once again one of his side's better players in the 20-point win on Thursday night.

The poised midfielder collected 21 disposals, 11 marks and had five score involvements from 70 per cent game time against the Tigers.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

Lindsay has impressed in his first season at the top level playing all bar one game, missing only the round four clash against Geelong through injury.

He got the nod for a debut in the Demons' first round game against Greater Western Sydney where he collected 22 disposals, before finishing with 20 touches against North Melbourne in round two.

He suffered a knee injury in the opening stages of the round three clash with Gold Coast, but was cleared of major damage and returned for the Demons' Gather Round clash against Essendon.

Learn More 01:12

The Gippsland Power product cemented his status in the last year's draft pool by earning All-Australian selection mid-year and winning the Morrish Medal in the Coates Talent League.

Lindsay is Melbourne's second Rising Star nominee for the 2025 season, with fellow first-round pick Harvey Langford earning a nomination in round three.

The Demons were able to move up the draft board to snare the two elite talents after completing a complex pick swap with Essendon ahead of last year's draft.

Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay pose for a photo after being drafted by Melbourne at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

With the win over Richmond, the Demons improve their win-loss record to 2-5 after starting their season with five straight losses.

They make the trip to Optus Stadium in round eight to face West Coast on Saturday night.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)